I veered off the beaten path at Milner Pass in search of a mountain lake and better wildlife viewing opportunities. Carefully stepping around the large pools of groundwater and through the thick mud on what was left of the path, I ventured farther into the wilderness. The lonely freedom of the isolated mountain landscape appealed to me on a visceral level and I could not wait to seek out its lonely freedom.

A bright flash of blue caught my eye and I turned to watch a stunning blue jay alight on a branch just above the trail. I paused to watch the blue jay for a moment while it foraged among the red berries of the tree. The contrast of the cobalt blue bird against the bright red berries of the evergreen was striking. It picked out a berry and plucked the ruby red morsel from the tree. 