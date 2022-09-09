I veered off the beaten path at Milner Pass in search of a mountain lake and better wildlife viewing opportunities. Carefully stepping around the large pools of groundwater and through the thick mud on what was left of the path, I ventured farther into the wilderness. The lonely freedom of the isolated mountain landscape appealed to me on a visceral level and I could not wait to seek out its lonely freedom.
A bright flash of blue caught my eye and I turned to watch a stunning blue jay alight on a branch just above the trail. I paused to watch the blue jay for a moment while it foraged among the red berries of the tree. The contrast of the cobalt blue bird against the bright red berries of the evergreen was striking. It picked out a berry and plucked the ruby red morsel from the tree.
The bird looked down at me from its perch and I slowly pulled out my camera. Just as I was about to get a picture of it holding the prized fruit in its mouth, the blue jay bolted. I couldn’t believe he took off without stopping to properly pose for me.
I absentmindedly followed the flash of blue as it flittered about from tree-to-tree. The blue jay was still holding the bright red berry in his mouth and glanced down at me every time he landed in a tree. It almost seemed like he was taunting me…daring me to move deeper and deeper into the wilderness.
The Continental Divide at Milner Pass sits high in the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of 10,759 feet. Sparkling streams, majestic mountain peaks, and a thick forest surround you as far as the eye can see. It would be easy to get lost in the isolated wilderness almost as soon as you step off of the road if you are not paying attention.
Eventually, my new avian friend disappeared, but I continued moving farther into the wilderness. Something was drawing me in, but I wasn’t sure exactly what. The path I was following became more of a mud bog than a trail, but I pressed on toward my unknown destination.
After trudging along in the slop for a while, I spotted a glimpse of water through the trees. I couldn’t tell how big the reservoir was through the tiny cracks in the thick forest but I could tell that it was more than just another puddle. I quickly picked my way through the trees until I stepped out of the woods and onto a rocky outcropping.
The glass-like surface of a beautiful mountain lake perfectly reflected the blue spruce trees that lined the opposite bank. It felt like there was not another person within miles of me and I basked in the serenity of the moment. I stood there in utter silence and soaked up the entire scene.
The stillness of the water also mirrored the tranquility of my secluded location high atop the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. There were no cars revving up their engines; there were no people bustling about; there were no planes flying overhead; there wasn’t even any wind moving noisily through the trees. I marveled at a sense of tranquility that we rarely get to experience in our daily lives.
The fresh mountain air filled my lungs as I slowly drew in a deep breath. I gazed at the lake in admiration when a loud crack suddenly echoed around the lake. The sounds of breaking limbs and rustling leaves soon followed. Something was moving through the forest toward the water.
I became acutely aware of my surroundings and prepared for a close encounter with a bear or moose. The hair on the back of my neck was standing at full attention as I waited for the animal to step out of the trees.
I was on edge as the commotion grew closer and closer to the water. Then it emerged. A head popped out of the trees first. A pair of soulful dark brown eyes met my own as a beautiful young mule deer looked around before stepping out into the open.
Mule deer received their name because of their rather large mule-like ears. They have been described as a cross between Mickey Mouse and a deer thanks to their giant ears that stick straight up and rather large eyes.
The mule deer are rarely seen as far east as Minnesota, but are very common throughout the western United States. The mule deer has become an iconic part of the American West. The mule deer are well-suited for the landscape and climate of the western United States and millions of them are believed to have once roamed the mountains and valleys of Colorado alone.
Having evolved entirely in the region, the mule deer is a critical part of the ecosystem of the western United States and the Rocky Mountains. They have also served as an important economic resource for Colorado since the arrival of the first settlers in the mid-1800s.
When people began settling near the modern-day town of Estes Park, Colorado in the early 1860s, the thriving mule deer population was a valuable resource. Over the course of the next few decades after settlers moved in, the mule deer population was decimated. The ever-growing population, predators, and harsh weather resulted in the rapid decline of the mule deer. By 1895 very few mule deer were seen in the region and the trend continued into the next century.
By the early 1900s, the mule deer had practically disappeared from Colorado and the area that now encompasses the city of Estes Park and nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Conservation efforts began in earnest and a statewide hunting ban was put in place in 1913. President Woodrow Wilson established Rocky Mountain National Park in 1915. The subsequent removal of wolves from the park area and the hunting ban combined to dramatically increase the mule deer population. The numbers climbed to almost 2,500 mule deer in the area within a decade and the recovery had begun.
Today, there are an estimated 500,000 mule deer in Colorado. Mule deer are larger than their cousin, the white-tailed deer. They grow to as high as four feet tall at the shoulder and over seven feet long. An adult buck can weigh 400 pounds or more.
Mule deer have excellent hearing and eyesight that warns them of approaching dangers but they are not as easily startled as their white-tailed cousins. Although mule deer can run up to 45 miles per hour, they rarely bolt at the sight of a human. When they do flee, mule deer have a unique style of escaping known as stotting. Whereas white-tailed deer simply run away stotting is a series of jumps where all four hooves leave the ground simultaneously. This gives the mule deer the ability to change direction unexpectedly, making it even more difficult to catch. Stotting is also an efficient way to navigate downed trees and the rocky landscapes of their primary habitat.
Mule deer are sociable creatures that congregate in small herds. I watched while several older females emerged from the trees and high grasses to meander around a meadow as the sun began to dip over the mountain peaks to the west. Their fawns bounced around the field playfully as the daylight faded away and I just sat down and enjoyed the show.
They knew that I was there, but welcomed me into their home anyway. A newfound sense of oneness with nature filled my soul as I sat there watching the gregarious mule deer fawns play. I had, indeed, traveled farther into the wilderness, but it was not the great attraction of its lonely freedom that I found.
