A pitch black sky greeted us with twinkling stars when we left the house that morning. It was the first cool morning in September and there was an inviting chill in the air when we stepped outside. We were not out for adventure, but you never know when life will grant you its greatest gifts.
My wife, Summer, and I were taking our son, Luke, to his first cross country race in Kentucky. We always had amazing experiences while following his Kenai High School team across the state of Alaska, but we had moved back to our old Kentucky home in Murray. This was the area where Luke and Summer had spent their entire lives and I had lived for more than 20 years, so we were not likely to be surprised with an adventure.
COVID-19 shut everything down shortly after we moved back to Kentucky. School was moved online and Zoom meetings had become our new normal. Sports and all other events were canceled while our society came to grips with the pandemic unlike any we had experienced in a century. We thought that the cancellations would only last for a few weeks when they abruptly halted the state high school basketball tournament and all NCAA sports including March Madness.
The cancellation of games began when Chicago State and the University of Missouri at Kansas City decided to pull out of games in Seattle, Washington on March 3. That seemed like it might be an isolated incident until two players from the National Basketball Association tested positive for the virus before a game. The NBA canceled that game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11, and announced they would suspend their season beginning with the games on March 12.
Eventually, all sports and school activities were shut down and a period of isolation and masking began. People spent that spring and summer trying to avoid close contact with others. Schools began preparing students and parents for the possibility that in-person instruction might not resume with the start of the new school year.
We were filled with joy when we got the surprise word that Luke and the other runners in our area were going to get a shot at some semblance of normalcy during those dark times. I pulled out of the driveway that September morning with the usual sense of excitement for Luke to be able to participate in the sport he loves, but something felt different.
The sense of mystery that I always felt when driving to one of his races was gone, along with the rugged Alaskan landscape. After spending most of my life in Kentucky, everything seemed so familiar. It was like the land had no more surprises for me. I never knew what the Alaskan wilderness might offer up whenever we ventured out, but that sense of wonder had escaped me since returning to Kentucky.
The glow of the rising sun began to warm the cold, black sky as we approached Lake Barkley. For some reason, I thought about an older woman from Kentucky who worked at the bakery in Soldotna, Alaska. She always greeted us all with a smile, a hug, and a reminder that she believed we were blessed to have lived in the two most beautiful places on Earth...Alaska and Kentucky. The beauty of that moment was indeed a blessing and I felt her presence with me back in her beloved Bluegrass State.
We arrived at West End City Park two hours before the race, so Summer and I had time to explore while Luke prepared for his race. We strolled down to the meandering Little River at the back of the park where two young boys were fishing from the bank. After a few minutes, they gave up and we walked back toward the race course.
A fog blanketed the wet ground and almost completely obscured a small lake. The surface of the still water reflected the fog as it began to dissipate in the light of day. Summer spotted a couple of unusual-looking large birds moving through the haze so we moved in for a closer look.
We approached cautiously but the birds quickly retreated to a tree on the edge of the lake. They appeared to be some type of duck, but were much larger than any duck either of us had ever seen. Perhaps Kentucky had provided me with a little mystery after all.
I had to risk getting stuck in the thick mud along the shoreline to get a picture and identify the creatures. Carefully, I hopped from log-to-log across the soft ground until I got to a spot where I could see two huge birds standing on a downed tree. They were mostly black with white heads and red faces. I stopped in my tracks when they hissed at me.
We had stumbled across a couple of Muscovy ducks. Neither of us had ever seen a Muscovy duck in person, so we decided to spend more time around the lake. The striking ducks eventually left the far corner of the reservoir and put on quite a show for us.
Muscovy ducks are the largest and most powerful breed of duck in the world. At more than three feet long with a wingspan of five feet, the Muscovy is much larger than the more common mallard. The wingspan of the Muscovy is more than twice as long as a mallard and the hefty Muscovy can weigh more than five times as much as a mallard.
Its size is not the only unusual thing about the Muscovy. They exhibit behaviors that are more like other birds than more common ducks. They do not quack like a duck but instead hiss like a goose. Muscovy ducks have long claws that allow them to grip tree limbs and they often prefer trees to water. No one is even certain how they got the name “Muscovy duck”.
The most probable explanation is that they are named after the Muscovy region of Russia, but these ducks are native to Central and South America. Another theory is that ancient traders gave them an exotic-sounding name from a faraway place to give them more value. The Muscovy Company was incorporated in London, England in 1555 and may have given the ducks the name Muscovy when they exported the ducks to European nations.
While native to Central and South America, Muscovy ducks have been domesticated and distributed throughout the world. Various Native American cultures had domesticated Muscovy ducks by the time Columbus arrived. The ducks were brought aboard the Santa Maria and transported to Europe by the 16th century.
The ducks were widely traded under the name Barbary duck and can still be found on restaurant menus under that name. The Muscovy is popular for its meat that has been compared to roast beef. Extremely lean meat makes the Muscovy a much healthier option when compared to other waterfowl.
Muscovy ducks can survive in temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit and have a lifespan of up to 15 years. Their strong claws allow Muscovy ducks to spend a lot of time perching in trees. Nests are usually built in large cavities of mature trees. The first wild Muscovy nest found in the U.S. was discovered in 1984 near the Rio Grande Valley State Park in Texas. The global distribution of the Muscovy continues to expand and they have been found nesting in the southern United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and even Canada.
I admired one of the Muscovy ducks as it flew up to its nest high above the water’s edge before I moved toward the starting line of the race. Luke bolted past me and I marveled at the joy he exuded while reveling in his passion. We had both feared that he would never be given the chance to experience that feeling again.
Life had indeed granted us the greatest gift it has to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.