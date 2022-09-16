A pitch black sky greeted us with twinkling stars when we left the house that morning. It was the first cool morning in September and there was an inviting chill in the air when we stepped outside. We were not out for adventure, but you never know when life will grant you its greatest gifts. 

My wife, Summer, and I were taking our son, Luke, to his first cross country race in Kentucky. We always had amazing experiences while following his Kenai High School team across the state of Alaska, but we had moved back to our old Kentucky home in Murray. This was the area where Luke and Summer had spent their entire lives and I had lived for more than 20 years, so we were not likely to be surprised with an adventure.