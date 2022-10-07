Rays from the rising sun began peeking through the fog and early morning clouds. Daylight was only just beginning to break, but my body was already road weary after several hours of driving. I knew that I would need to find a way to escape my vehicle and reconnect to my inner peace after a long day in the city.
I had driven from one end of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to the other for decades without the need to stop. The Western Kentucky Parkway had become such a familiar route to me whenever I ventured out of the town of Murray to criss-cross Kentucky that I was practically on autopilot. An occasional stop at a gas station in Beaver Dam was the only break I had ever taken on that particular trip, but as I made my way back home I was compelled to stop somewhere for a late afternoon hike through the woods.
There were numerous road signs touting parks, dams, rivers, and lakes alongside the parkway but I felt a pull toward only one place. I had noticed the brown road signs marking the exit toward Lake Malone State Park many times over the years but never entertained the notion of visiting the park. I had no idea what to expect when I pulled off of the Western Kentucky Parkway at Exit 58 near Central City.
The drive down US-431 South toward Lake Malone State Park takes you through approximately 20 miles of beautiful landscape. Meandering around the rolling hills and backwoods of Muhlenberg County on a small two-lane road harkens one back to a time in the distant past when life was simpler. I could already feel the tension leaving my body as I traveled the scenic tree-covered roadway.
A turn onto an even smaller country road led me back further away from the civilized world. With each passing mile, I began to fall further and further in love with the southern Muhlenberg County countryside. A mere 23 miles from the three giant concrete cooling towers of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s retired coal-fired Paradise Fossil Plant and it felt like the modern world was a million miles away.
John Prine sang about the tiny town of Paradise in Muhlenberg County on his 1971 self-titled debut album. In the song “Paradise” the artist anguished over the loss of a cherished part of his favorite place to the destructive forces of surface mining by the Peabody Coal Company and the world’s largest shovel. Prine’s lyrics struck a chord with millions of people as he lamented...
“Then the coal company came with the world’s largest shovel
And they tortured the timber and stripped all the land
Well, they dug for their coal ‘til the land was forsaken
Then they wrote it all down as the progress of man”
It seemed like those lyrics had to be about another place far, far away from the beauty of that spot. I thought about Prine when I made the turn toward the beach area at Lake Malone and caught my first glimpse of the stunning lake. “Paradise” played in my mind and I wondered what he would think about the charming landscape of his beloved Muhlenberg County today.
Lake Malone was formed by the damming of Rocky Creek in 1961. The dam project on Rocky Creek was primarily designed to provide flood control for the Mud River watershed. The impoundment of the creek created a 788-acre lake that offers tremendous recreational opportunities for the townspeople of nearby Dunmor and all of western Kentucky.
Largely considered one of the most beautiful lakes in a state full of magical waterways, Lake Malone has the appearance of a mountaintop lake. The gently rippling water is surrounded by rocky outcroppings, giant boulders, and sandstone bluffs. Some of the sandstone walls rise more than 50 feet over the quiet waters of the reservoir.
Lake Malone State Park encompasses 388 acres of hardwood forests that line the shoreline of the lake. I walked along the small beach and enjoyed the wildflowers growing along the edge of the lake. A lone cormorant flew across the lake toward my position on the sand before turning left toward the towering trees.
I followed the bird on foot and decided to hike through the inviting woods. Miles of well-groomed trails cut through the secluded wilderness, but I picked my way through the backwoods without the benefit of a trail. The flora of the forest includes a diverse list of wildflowers that add a splash of bright color to the trails. Mountain laurel, dogwood, holly, and a wide variety of other flowering trees serve to add even more charm to the surrounding hardwood forest.
I learned firsthand that deer are almost omnipresent in Lake Malone State Park. I spied several young individual deer peering at me from behind the trees during my hike. This seemed like something special that happened to me only because I ventured off of the trail system and deep into the hardwood forest. Well, until I saw two different complete families of deer walking along the road in the middle of the park a little while later.
Lake Malone State Park offers visitors an incredible setting for camping, fishing, boating, swimming, and other recreational activities. There are 25 sites that have electric and water hookups for RVs and numerous primitive sites for camping in a tent. The campground has quiet hours that begin at 11 o’clock each night which makes the park perfect for families who want to get away from the hectic modern world and enjoy a peaceful night under the stars.
A family of giants that have recently moved into Lake Malone State Park adds to the fantastic atmosphere. Six members of the Malone family make up the “Big Twigs”. These giant sculptures were created by Tennessee artist Steve Brauch. They resemble the gnarled branches of local hardwood trees and stand up to 17 feet tall.
I serendipitously discovered Bobber Malone sitting on a rock fishing in Lake Malone when I emerged from my hike through the forest. I then walked through the park to visit with each of the “Big Twigs”.
I found the colossal Oakley Malone hiking in the woods at the top of a hill while Wattson Malone sat at the edge of the forest collecting fireflies in a jar. Happy Malone was down a short trail behind Wattson. Happy was roasting marshmallows over a campfire next to his tent. Paige loves to read and was playing in the grass next to the playground with a big book. After leaving Paige, I saw Annette trying to catch butterflies with a giant net.
I watched with a smile on my face as young and old alike stopped to have their pictures taken with the “Big Twigs”. Brauch’s sculptures are drawing thousands of new people out to Lake Malone State Park each year. I spoke to some of these visitors and they were experiencing the underutilized treasure of nature for the first time.
The sun began to drop below the tree tops to the west. I prepared to say goodbye to the park and a Muhlenberg County that I never knew existed. A young white-tailed deer stood alongside the road as I exited the park. The doe turned to look at me in the fading light as if it was saying goodbye to an old friend.
I wondered if the great John Prine knows that his Muhlenberg County is still there and that it still has the power to unburden hearts and reconnect to that inner place of peace.
