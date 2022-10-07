Rays from the rising sun began peeking through the fog and early morning clouds. Daylight was only just beginning to break, but my body was already road weary after several hours of driving. I knew that I would need to find a way to escape my vehicle and reconnect to my inner peace after a long day in the city.

I had driven from one end of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to the other for decades without the need to stop. The Western Kentucky Parkway had become such a familiar route to me whenever I ventured out of the town of Murray to criss-cross Kentucky that I was practically on autopilot. An occasional stop at a gas station in Beaver Dam was the only break I had ever taken on that particular trip, but as I made my way back home I was compelled to stop somewhere for a late afternoon hike through the woods.