The anticipation was almost overwhelming us as we turned onto the dirt road and ventured into the wilderness of Alaska. My wife, Summer was hurriedly giving me directions while our teenage son, Luke, laughed at the seriousness with which we were undertaking our quest. He did not yet understand the importance of the gift we had been given, but we would all learn soon enough that the tastiest berries are often hidden. 

The dust from the dry dirt road hung in the air as a beat-up, old pickup truck zoomed past us. It was like being overtaken by a sudden sandstorm in the Sahara Desert. I couldn't even see past the front of our trusty Dodge Durango, so I eased off of the gas and slowed to a crawl. 