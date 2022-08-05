The anticipation was almost overwhelming us as we turned onto the dirt road and ventured into the wilderness of Alaska. My wife, Summer was hurriedly giving me directions while our teenage son, Luke, laughed at the seriousness with which we were undertaking our quest. He did not yet understand the importance of the gift we had been given, but we would all learn soon enough that the tastiest berries are often hidden.
The dust from the dry dirt road hung in the air as a beat-up, old pickup truck zoomed past us. It was like being overtaken by a sudden sandstorm in the Sahara Desert. I couldn't even see past the front of our trusty Dodge Durango, so I eased off of the gas and slowed to a crawl.
Another vehicle flew by my door cutting a path through the thick cloud. It was so close that it nearly peeled the paint off of my door and then it whipped over to the right and kicked up even more dirt and rocks.
“No wonder just about every vehicle in Alaska has a cracked windshield,” I exclaimed.
We were driving in unfamiliar territory and I decided to patiently stop and wait for the dust to settle. The restraint I showed behind the wheel that day was rather uncharacteristic, but I knew that it was necessary. To find our top secret destination in the Alaskan bush, we had to be able to identify certain landmarks.
There was no cell phone signal or GPS coordinates to guide us. There was no street sign to indicate what road we were traveling down. I am not even certain you should use the term “road” to describe the isolated paths we were following that day. All we had to help guide us were handwritten directions from a native Alaskan.
Summer was serving as a nurse practitioner for the Sovereign Nation of the Kenaitze at the Dena'ina Wellness Center in Kenai, Alaska. She was talking about how much she wanted to go berry picking when one of her co-workers gave her a remarkable gift. The scribbled directions to the blueberry patch meant much more to us than a few blueberries in a bucket.
It is almost unheard of for an Alaskan to share knowledge about a berry patch with outsiders. Most will not even tell close friends and family where they do their foraging for the delicious wild blueberries found in The Last Frontier. Folks in Alaska guard the location of their favorite berry patches with the same fervor that the United States Mint Police guards the gold in Fort Knox.
The dust eventually settled and the brilliant sunlit blue sky once again became visible. We continued on toward our destination. After what seemed like an eternity, we made the “sharp right turn with a small clump of spruce trees standing alone on the right” found in the directions Summer had been given.
Of course, small clumps of black spruce trees can dot the landscape everywhere you look in Alaska, so we had no way of knowing for certain if we were in the right spot. Summer pointed out an area where she believed blueberry bushes were growing among the tall grasses and other plants. I pulled off of the makeshift road because we had to go the rest of the way on foot to find the cerulean treasure we were seeking.
Alaska blueberries are found on shrubs that grow low to the ground. The plants grow best in tundra, old burn areas, above the timberline, or in low-lying bogs. You can find the hearty Alaska blueberry growing in the rocky terrain of the mountains or marshy areas close to the coastline. The black spruce bog we were traipsing through definitely seemed like the perfect place for wild blueberries to grow.
We moved deeper and deeper away from the road and into the open bog. The nutrient-rich soil offered up a thick growth of vegetation that made the journey difficult. Summer and Luke focused their attention on the search for the delicious berries as we trekked across the spongy terrain, while I scanned the area for something else.
Every rustling of the bushes and any movement attracted my attention. Blueberries are a favorite food source for brown bears and other wildlife in Alaska, so my job was to be on the lookout for any animals that we might want to avoid. The last thing I wanted to do was to come across a giant brown bear foraging for the same blueberries we were seeking.
Summer soon found the berry patch we were looking for and excitedly called out to us. Luke and I quickly joined her and couldn't believe our eyes. Blueberry bushes seemed to be everywhere. Summer had already picked a bowl full of the heavenly fruit before we even snagged our first scrumptious berry.
If not for Summer’s expert eyes I may not have even noticed the berry patch that surrounded us. The wild Alaska blueberry grows low to the ground and fruit-producing plants may only be six to 15 inches tall. Grasses and other flora of the black spruce bog practically covered up the blueberry bushes making them almost impossible to spot.
Aside from being delectable, blueberries are considered a superfood. Wild Alaskan blueberries are much smaller than their cultivated counterparts, but somehow pack more intense flavor and nutritional content. Studies have shown that their harsh growing conditions and nutrient-rich soil allow wild blueberries from The Last Frontier to have as much as three to five times the level of antioxidants that blueberries grown in the Lower 48 contain.
Antioxidants have become the superstars of the nutritional world over the last several years. They are important because they have shown the ability to protect against oxidative cell damage. This type of cell damage can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and heart disease. Conditions linked with chronic inflammation may all be impacted by antioxidants.
The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of Alaska’s wild blueberries may have the potential to help prevent these diseases. Blueberries may also protect against aging by reducing DNA damage. They support brain function and help with memory functions. This remarkable superfood can also help normalize blood pressure and regulate blood sugar levels.
The skin of the Alaska blueberry has extremely high levels of anthocyanins. This is the rich pigment that gives the blueberry its color and is responsible for many of its health benefits. Blueberries are full of nutrients like iron, magnesium, calcium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, and Vitamin C.
I was not focused on the amazing nutritional content of the bright blue berries as we gathered them. In fact, that was the farthest thing from my mind as I paused to watch my wife and son happily making their way from bush-to-bush. The look of sheer bliss on their faces quenched a thirst deep within my soul. The three of us chatted non-stop under the wide Alaskan sky and picked blueberries until our bowls and bags were full.
After a while, we reluctantly departed that top-secret location. It was a simple day spent in an isolated bog picking those tasty blueberries, but as we rode away in silence I knew it was a day that none of us would ever forget...
The tastiest berries truly are often hidden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.