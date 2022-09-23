I blinked my eyes in disbelief. One of the most terrifying-looking creatures I had ever seen was mere inches from my face. From my point of view, the thing looming over me looked like a dangerous cross between a dinosaur and some sort of futuristic mechanical killing machine.
The whole scene was quite disturbing and I froze instantly. Coal-black bulging eyes locked on mine as its steel grey head pivoted slightly. My body continued to remain perfectly still but my mind flashed back to how I came to be in this predicament. Moments before I found myself on the ground with an assassin staring me down I had left a well-kept trail to venture into a stand of trees.
Weeds and brush obscured the trail as I entered the wooded area but I picked my way down the overgrown path anyway. I had thought that the thick forest would provide me with some relief from the overwhelming heat of an August day in Kentucky but I was sorely mistaken. The nearly impenetrable growth of trees blocked out the gentle breeze and the further I traveled into the forest the worse it got. My trek into the woods seemed to have made the oppressive heat even worse.
The combination of 100-degree temperatures and the nearby lake made the heat and humidity practically suffocating. Without the breeze to move the air around it felt like I was standing in a bowl of hot soup and I decided to get back into the open air of the shoreline. My sweat-soaked shirt clung to my body uncomfortably as I paused to figure out the quickest way out of the woods.
I became more acutely aware of my surroundings while I searched for the best path forward. Spider webs that I hadn’t noticed before were suddenly everywhere I turned. The sound of squirrels and other animals rustling through the dead leaves of the forest floor now seemed to be all around me.
I spotted the lake through a sliver of space between the trees and decided to break trail through the thicket. Branches and thorns tore at my skin while I pushed my way through. I was less than fifteen feet into my journey when doubt began to creep into my head. Blood mingled with the sweat to create crimson streams running down my legs.
The rustling leaves caught my attention and I watched as a snake slithered out of the low-lying branches of a bush. It was not venomous and quickly moved away from me through the undergrowth. The encounter still strengthened my desire to get out of my situation as can’t as possible.
I picked up the pace and broke through the densest brush. The thinning trees exposed a full view of the lily pad-covered lake. Clouds and blue sky reflected on the surface of the lake and gave me an imagined sense of refreshment.
I was mere steps from the shore when my right foot got tangled in something. The effort to pull my foot free sent me tumbling forward and I crashed face first into the thicket. I began to push myself up but froze when I spotted something I had never seen before.
The creature moved towards me and my focus was drawn from an armored wheel-like structure rising up out of its back to the long red dagger-like spear protruding from its head. My first thought was to fight. I wanted to lash out and try to kill it or at least scare it away. However, the fear of the unknown took over and my flight instinct won the battle going on in my mind.
I immediately rolled away and jumped to my feet. The thick bushes ensnared my legs and kept me from putting much distance between myself and my would-be assassin. In my haste to scramble to my feet and get away, I dropped my camera.
Standing on a limb directly above my camera gear was the killing machine I had tried to escape. Since I had to retrieve my camera I decided to do a quick field search just to be sure that I wasn’t facing a poisonous foe. I learned that I was looking at the first North American wheel bug that I had ever seen.
The name wheel bug comes from the coglike armored wheel that can be raised from its thorax menacingly. The North American wheel bug belongs to the family Reduviidae and is called “assassin bugs”. They molt five times during their one-year lifespan and juvenile North American wheel bugs do not have the armored wheel. The nymphs have bright red on their abdomen to warn off any attackers.
The North American wheel bug is prevalent throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Its range also extends through Mexico and Guatemala. Despite the fact that they are common in many areas of the continent, North American wheel bugs are rarely seen.
I had never even heard of the North American wheel bug before my encounter. This “assassin bug” lives in woodlands, meadows, and even home gardens. The North American wheel bug is well camouflaged and very shy. It generally hides in leafy areas as much as possible. Goldenrod, sunflowers, locust trees, fruit trees, and other types of trees serve as primary habitats for the North American wheel bug.
The North American wheel bug is the largest true bug found in the United States. At more than two inches long it can overwhelm smaller bugs but it also uses stealth as a weapon. The insect world is vicious but the North American wheel bug is an apex predator.
North American wheel bugs often lay in wait for their prey to unwittingly enter the attack zone. They ambush their victim by grabbing them with their powerful front legs and pinning their prey. Once their prey is pinned down the “assassin bug” plunges its long dagger-like proboscis into it.
The proboscis acts like a syringe and the North American wheel bug injects its quarry with enzymes. These enzymes paralyze the prey and dissolve its flesh and organs. The “assassin bug” then uses the proboscis to suck the resulting fluid from its victim.
North American wheel bugs prey on caterpillars, beetles, and other insects. They are being seen with increasing frequency. Some scientists believe this is largely due to the proliferation of the invasive brown marmorated stink bug. The Asian native was first noticed in the 1990s but has since spread to more than 40 states where it feasts on fruits and vegetables as well as ornamental plants. Since their prey are considered pests the North American wheel bug is considered beneficial.
Beneficial may not be the adjective that comes to mind if you are ever bitten by the North American wheel bug. The bite has been compared by some to a gunshot wound. People who have suffered bites and stings from venomous snakes, scorpions, and spiders claim that the North American wheel bug bite is as painful as anything they have experienced.
The puncture wound is relatively large for an insect bite and even bleeds. Within seconds the enzymes go to work dissolving soft tissue. Redness and swelling occur almost instantly. While the bite is painful and irritating it does not cause any serious medical stress unless there is an allergic reaction.
Luckily, the North American wheel bug seems almost indifferent toward people and will not aggressively attack a human. They will bite if threatened so caution is advised when dealing with them. Their camouflage is so effective that they can go unseen despite their size and appearance.
This “assassin bug” looks like something out of a horror movie but I learned that it is a fascinating and beneficial member of the natural world. I was certainly disturbed by my first encounter with the North American wheel bug but as I learned more about the creature I also discovered more about human nature.
Epictetus was correct...we are not disturbed by things but by the view we take of them.
