I blinked my eyes in disbelief. One of the most terrifying-looking creatures I had ever seen was mere inches from my face. From my point of view, the thing looming over me looked like a dangerous cross between a dinosaur and some sort of futuristic mechanical killing machine. 

The whole scene was quite disturbing and I froze instantly. Coal-black bulging eyes locked on mine as its steel grey head pivoted slightly. My body continued to remain perfectly still but my mind flashed back to how I came to be in this predicament. Moments before I found myself on the ground with an assassin staring me down I had left a well-kept trail to venture into a stand of trees. 

