“A walk in nature walks the soul back home.” - Mary Davis
We set out on our first hike of the day early in the morning. Too early for my wife and son, but a little too late for me. Miles and miles of mountain trails were waiting for us to explore and I could not wait for our walk in nature to walk my soul back home.
Being in nature is always therapeutic for me and I had a day packed with “therapy” planned. Hiking among the wonders of the Rocky Mountains had been on my list of things to do for years. We only had a few days in Colorado and I wanted to soak in as much of the splendor of the mountains as possible.
I spent the summers of my childhood in the hills of Eastern Kentucky and Virginia, but had left my love for fresh mountain air and wilderness somewhere deep in the recesses of my adult mind. A passion for the mountains was re-awakened when we moved to Alaska and were suddenly surrounded by dramatic mountain peaks everywhere we turned. It had been a while since I had visited summits that rose above 10,000 feet and I could not contain my excitement about the 77 peaks more than 12,000 feet tall in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The sun had already risen above the top of the trees as I rushed to find a parking place at the trailhead of our first hike. Cars, campers and RVs packed the parking lot of the trailhead. My frustration was growing as I searched for a parking space when Summer and Luke pointed out the irony of the morning. They laughed as they talked about how I scurried about the room impatiently trying to get everyone moving before we set out and now I was driving around the parking lot of the Bear Lake Trailhead like it was the Daytona International Speedway. Their laughter grew even louder when Luke (my 17-year-old son) dryly told me that it was turning out to be a very relaxing day in the mountains.
The absurdity of my harried attitude in a place as serene as Rocky Mountain National Park was not lost on me. I was anxiously rushing around like I was stuck in traffic and running late for an important meeting. My agitated state was certainly not conducive to communing with nature.
The first section of our five-mile morning hike was a quick jaunt to Bear Lake. A half-mile from the trailhead was the Bear Lake Loop. The well-groomed trail to the lake enters a forest of towering ponderosa pines as it begins a slight ascent to the lake.
There were other people on the trail, but not as many as I had expected, based on the full parking lot. A cool, gentle breeze washed over us as we made our way up the trail. The unmistakable scent of fresh mountain air immediately eased my tension.
Shortly after we entered the trees, I saw something dart around a rock. The small animal was a blur as it moved quickly among the rocks. I paused for a moment and pulled my camera out. I was only hoping for a glimpse of the creature when I saw it peeking at me from behind a large boulder.
Eyes as black as coal locked with mine. To my surprise, the golden-mantled ground squirrel maintained eye contact with me and climbed to the top of the boulder. I slowly raised my camera to keep from startling the cute little critter. It continued to stay laser-focused on me as I clicked away.
The golden-mantled ground squirrel lives up to seven years old and can grow up to 11 inches long. The diminutive cousin of the much larger marmot weighs less than a pound when fully grown. Their small size makes the obsidian eyes of the golden-mantled ground squirrel appear rather large.
They are found at elevations from 4,500 feet to 11,000 feet and hibernate during the harsh winter months of the Rocky Mountains. Golden-mantled ground squirrels have voracious appetites during the summer so that they can build up enough fat stores to survive their six to seven-month winter hibernation. These adorable rodents have an outgoing personality and are often seen gregariously begging for food from humans.
We continued on the trail to Bear Lake after spending a few minutes getting to know our new friend. The forest extends right to the edge of the lake, so our first glimpse of the lake was just a sliver of shimmering water through the trees. Luke and I climbed up on one of the many boulders that dot the landscape to enjoy the view while we waited for Summer to catch up with us.
Bear Lake is an 11 surface-acre alpine lake that sits at an elevation of 9,475 feet with a trail that loops around it. The lake is right in the middle of a dynamic sub-alpine ecosystem. The flora and fauna must have a unique set of skills and adaptations to survive the conditions at that altitude. The golden-mantled ground squirrel and ponderosa pine thrive in this environment, along with numerous species of birds.
The trail that encircles Bear Lake is .6 miles long and well maintained. The relatively easy hike does have several spots where the incline reaches a 16% grade. Dramatic scenery abounds along the trail around one of the most photographed features of Rocky Mountain National Park.
The mountain peaks that make up the Continental Divide rise above Bear Lake. Hallet Peak looms directly above Bear Lake with a summit of 12,720 feet and the iconic face of 14,259-foot Longs’ Peak stands to the east. Numerous canyons and scars have been carved into the mountains that surround the area by retreating glaciers. These formations tell a small part of the geological story of this part of the Rocky Mountains. Boulders strewn about the area show evidence of prehistoric oceanic sediment hardening into sedimentary rocks before being transformed into metamorphic rocks.
Grizzly bears and black bears were abundant in the area when Bear Lake first received its name in 1912. Sally Ferguson said that her grandfather ventured into the area to hunt deer and elk but ended up firing at a grizzly bear near the lake. The name stuck but you are not likely to see a bear at Bear Lake today. Grizzlies were hunted out of existence in Colorado sometime in the early 20th century and only about 30 black bears reside in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Standing on the shore of Bear Lake surrounded by mountain peaks soaring into the sky gives one the sense that the place has been untouched by man for millennia. This has not always been the case. A lodge, a huge administration building for a trail school, two dormitories, tents, and a cabin were all located at Bear Lake until the National Park Service removed them and restored the area to its original state in 1960. The beauty of Bear Lake and the surrounding area is remarkable. Standing on a boulder at the edge of the lake, I marveled at what a treasure it is to have the area restored to the glory of a time long since faded into history.
I stood silently in awe of the pristine natural wonder in front of me. Perhaps I was mesmerized by the reflection of the trees and mountain peaks on the glassy surface of the lake. Maybe it was the surprising stillness of the moment despite other hikers moving near me. It could have been the wildlife or even the thin air found at almost 10,000 feet in elevation. Whatever it was...my soul had walked back home.
