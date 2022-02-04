“Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.” - Bill Murray as Phil Connors in "Groundhog Day"
The rocky landscape provided a difficult challenge but I was not going to be deterred in my quest. My wife, Summer called out from far behind me on the trail. She was imploring me to stay away from the edge of the mountain because she knew that I would go to any lengths for a little adventure. After all, like Phil Connors said, “What if there is no tomorrow? There wasn't one today.”
Summer knew all too well that I follow the mantra of Bill Murray's character from the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” and she called out to me again. I assured her that I was not going to do anything dramatic or dangerous. I just wanted to get a closer look at the blur of fur that I saw dashing among the rocks.
I stopped briefly on top of a giant boulder to search for any sign of the creature I had caught a glimpse of earlier. I squinted to block out as much of the bright sunlight as possible and peered across the field of boulders that lined the trail along the side of the mountain.
Just as I was about to give up on spotting the animal again and head back up the trail a flash of buff fur shot out from underneath one of the huge rocks. The beast moved quickly and was out of sight again in the blink of an eye. It was too far away for me to identify it but my interest was definitely piqued. To Summer’s dismay, my pursuit was just beginning and she left me alone to finish the chase.
I was well above the tree line in the Rocky Mountains and climbed over a few more boulders while scanning the cracks and crevices of the rocks around me. I searched for any signs of life. The alpine zone of the Rocky Mountains can seem like a harsh environment for life to thrive, but numerous plants and animals survive in these difficult conditions. Since I was hiking at an elevation of just over 12,000 feet, I knew that there were only a few species that matched the description of my target.
The harsh wind picked up and lashed at my face. Winds commonly blow across the treeless alpine zone of the Colorado Rocky Mountains at speeds of 100 miles per hour. The dust and small debris pelting my face made it difficult to see but it was only a momentary distraction. The object of my pursuit appeared once again and seemed to be looking directly at me and inviting me to get a closer look.
It was still too far away for me to positively identify but I was fairly certain that I was looking at a badger or a marmot. It climbed down off of its perch atop the boulder but this time it moved slowly in my direction. I steadied my camera and stayed in my position above the furry critter. It moved about the rocks strewn along the mountainside while I watched from my vantage point.
I waited patiently until it climbed out of a gap between several rocks right in front of me. The yellow-bellied marmot seemed almost as curious about me as I was about him. He locked eyes with me for a couple of minutes. It seemed as though he wasn't sure whether I was a predator, or not, and he moved his feet back and forth while trying to figure it out. Other marmots seemingly appeared out of nowhere and began foraging among the rocks while he continued to keep a close eye on me.
Yellow-bellied marmots are one of the stars of the alpine tundra. Yellow-bellied marmots are quite highly social and communicate through a series of whistles. They are quite comical but tough enough to make their homes where few others animals can survive.
The yellow-bellied and hoary marmots found in the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains are large relatives of the common groundhogs and squirrels found in other parts of North America. These are among the largest members of the squirrel family and can reach almost three feet in length and weigh up to 25 pounds. In comparison, the common groundhog averages around 16 inches long and weighs seven pounds.
The marmot's larger body size is an adaptation to the brutally cold conditions found in the high elevations in which they live. Their thick fur and fatty tissue provides excellent insulation against the harsh conditions of frozen tundra and rocks found above the tree line. Yellow-bellied marmots are adorned with reddish-brown fur, a yellow belly, and a white mark between their eyes.
Marmots are powerfully built with a thick head and short stocky legs. The yellow-bellied marmot has large claws at the end of its feet that allow it to be a highly effective digger. Sharp, large incisors protrude from its head and give the marmot the ability to quickly process a variety of vegetation.
Yellow-bellied marmots usually live in colonies of up to 20 individuals. The colony can consist of only a single male and a harem of females. They utilize their dynamic claws to dig burrows that are a veritable labyrinth under the tundra and rocky areas of the alpine zone. The burrows house an entire colony with numerous entrances and exits.
Yellow-bellied marmots are omnivores and eat plants, insects, and bird eggs when they are available. One marmot may stand guard while the others feed in the open meadows. The “watch-marmot” whistles sharply when danger is near to alert the other members of the colony so they can escape the danger by disappearing into one of the many burrow entrances.
The marmots of the alpine zone in the Rocky Mountains survive the extremely long, inhospitable alpine winter by hibernating. Yellow-bellied marmots enter their burrows as early as September and don't emerge until as late as the following May. The members of the colony huddle together in a part of the burrow that they have insulated with hay. This helps them reduce the costs of hibernating and the toll it can take on their bodies.
Marmots build up large fat stores in their bodies that allow them to get through 200 plus days of hibernation each winter. The heartbeat of the yellow-bellied marmot drops from around 180 beats per minute down to about 30 beats per minute while their respiratory rate drops as low as one breath per minute. The internal body temperature of a marmot falls to around 41 degrees Fahrenheit. These physiological traits help ensure that hibernating marmots survive and are able to reproduce when they awaken in the spring.
Marmots spend over half of their life hibernating and this leads them to be more vibrant, active, and curious during the time they are awake. They instinctively know that their time is limited so they take full advantage of the days that they have.
I sat down on a boulder and pondered the bustling activity of the yellow-bellied marmots that afternoon. They were busy living their lives to the fullest and seemed to enjoy every moment in the sun. I looked out past the marmots and across Forest Canyon at more than 10 mountain peaks that reached over 12,300 feet into the sky.
Marveling at the majesty and wonder of the world in front of me, I took one more look at the giant groundhog and turned to find my family. I was determined to re-dedicate myself to ensuring that we make the most of each and every day because Phil Connors, the weatherman, said it best...
“Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn't one today.”
