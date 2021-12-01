I was enjoying a quiet Sunday evening writing in my office at home. My wife, Summer, was busy cooking her famous fried rice with chicken and vegetables for dinner. Luke, our son, was sequestered in his room finishing his homework. Our two dogs, Chance and Denali, were not even making a peep.
I should have known something strange was going to happen because the Cross household is rarely that still. Chance is a small 11-year-old beagle with an unhealthy obsession for food, and Denali is a 65-pound gregarious, white Labrador retriever with boundless energy and enthusiasm. The two of them always come to the office with me when I am writing, but as I sat down at my desk they weren’t there. I figured that Chance was drawn to the kitchen by the smell of food and Denali had tagged along.
I was focused and a bit lost in my writing when a loud noise broke my concentration. A crash followed closely by the thunderous sound of Denali racing across the hardwood floor in the great room. Chance was howling at her as she gave chase. The noise did not alarm me because they regularly play in that manner.
Summer yelled, “Denali, no!” and I jumped out of my chair and ran into the living room. Denali was sitting at the edge of the couch looking at me with her big head cocked to one side. The cartridge of a four-blade Schick razor was hanging out of the corner of her mouth like a cigarette dangling from Humphrey Bogart’s lips in Casablanca.
I calmly approached her as she sat there with her tail wagging. Slowly, I reached out to scratch her ears and take the razor out of her mouth, but she bolted away. Denali galloped away and hid behind the dining room table and then around the couch again. She seemed thrilled to be running around, so I went and got a treat in an attempt to get her to drop the razor.
I called for her to come to me, but she was still trying to bait me into chasing her around the house. I crept close enough to grab the razor if she dropped it. Then I tossed the treat on the floor in front of her. As soon as the tasty morsel left my hand, Denali looked me in the eye and happily bit down on the razor before scarfing up the pepperoni.
The razor cartridge lay in pieces at her feet so I quickly pounced on it. Denali’s bite had broken the cartridge into several pieces but the razor blades were not among the pieces. To our horror, it appeared that the most loving dog either of us have ever known had swallowed four razor blades.
There was no sign of a cut anywhere in her mouth and she was not bleeding. I searched the area more thoroughly since there was no sign of a cut, but did not find any blades. Summer quickly dialed the emergency number for Westside Veterinary Service.
Dr. Damon Eastwood met us at his office within minutes and an x-ray confirmed that Denali had four razor blades in her stomach. He explained the surgical process to us clearly and eased our concerns. An hour and a half later he called to let us know that the surgery was a success and he did not find any cuts in her stomach, mouth, or throat.
We have been diligent about putting certain things away and out of the reach of our dogs. We have also kept the doors closed throughout the house so they cannot enter rooms without us being there. Denali (like many dogs) has figured out how to open doors and that is how she broke into the bathroom to grab my razor off of the counter. We now lock the doors inside our house to keep her out of areas where she isn’t supervised.
Pets often explore the world with their mouths and curiosity will often get the better of them. Dogs, cats, and other pets don’t always recognize the dangers associated with items. They may think that if something looks interesting they might as well swallow it.
We were lucky that we did not lose Denali that night, but each year thousands of families are not as fortunate. People lose their cherished pets to this type of incident every year. Common household items can become deadly objects to pets if ingested. The holiday season provides pets with even more tempting items to eat that can be a danger to them.
Dr. Eastwood handled Denali’s emergency surgery and subsequent care exceptionally well. He has provided emergency medical care for many pets that have eaten strange items over the years.
“There are several things that dogs get into that cause harm,” Dr. Eastwood said. “Probably most common is the pet that gets into the trash. Aluminum foil that has meat grease, bones, and other plastic items that smell like food. Dirty clothes are also a problem. For some reason, dogs love to eat dirty socks and underwear. Strange but true.”
Dr. Eastwood was surprised that our precocious puppy ate razor blades and a bar of soap, but he has removed a lot of other items one would not think about a pet eating.
“We also see a lot of dogs that will consume owner’s medications,” Dr. Eastwood said. “Most are not lethal, but do cause issues from time to time. We have removed batteries, iPods, ropes, sticks, condoms, balls, corn cobs, and too many chew toys throughout the years. It is not common for a dog to eat soap or razor blades. I am not sure why Denali thought that was a good idea. Usually, items like that are safe around dogs, but some dogs do odd things.”
We love decorating for the holiday season. The glitter and sparkle of Christmas lights and decorations brighten the decor of our homes and yards, but can provide an added danger for our beloved pets.
Tinsel and popcorn string are some of the most common causes of holiday pet emergencies and curling ribbon can cause intestinal blockage. Dogs and cats love to lap up water from the tree stand, but it can be toxic. Candles, manger scenes, toy trains, ornaments, and even the Christmas village can all pose a threat to curious pets.
Decorations present danger, but plants and holiday foods can be an even bigger hazard. Most people are aware that chocolate is poisonous to dogs, but will leave advent calendars, holiday candy dishes, and baked goods where their pets can get to them. Poinsettias are commonly thought of as dangerous, but they are only mildly toxic when compared to other plants. Lilies, holly, and mistletoe are found in most holiday bouquets and can be very toxic to animals. One or two bites of a lily can result in acute kidney failure for a cat.
We all get distracted at times, but this can become a real problem around the holidays. Dr. Eastwood’s advice for all seasons is that prevention is the best solution for avoiding any foreign object emergencies.
“The best thing to do to keep dogs from consuming harmful things is avoidance,” Dr. Eastwood said. “Keep trash picked up, dirty laundry needs to be in a hamper and medications should not be on countertops. If your dog is destructive, mischievous, or free-spirited, anything is fair game.”
If you suspect that your pet has ingested something that can be hazardous to their health, contact your veterinarian immediately. A quick internet search gave us the advice to allow Denali to “naturally pass” the razor blades in her stomach. However, that phone call and Dr. Eastwood’s prompt action saved the life of our rambunctious and devoted Denali.
