“Reindeer are like metaphoric rain for Christmas lore; they soften the heart and give the soul dreams to grow on all year round.” - Unknown
The summer sun beamed down over the Alaskan landscape with unmatched brilliance on that day long ago. Gray, wet, cold days had held a grip on the Kenai Peninsula for weeks and I couldn’t wait to get outside and clear my head. Since I didn’t have time for a long trek in the mountains I decided to search for something, anything to give my soul dreams to grow on until I could venture further out.
I closed my eyes and lifted my face toward the sun. It felt wonderful to simply bask in the warm rays. I was almost transfixed and stood rooted to that spot for several minutes before beginning my afternoon stroll into the wilds of The Last Frontier.
I began by venturing down a dirt road. The path was really just a road in name only. It had the appearance of nothing more than wagon tracks with weeds and grasses growing up all around them. The ‘road’ led away from our house and into a portion of the Kenai Wildlife Refuge.
It was nothing more than a simple walk around the neighborhood. It just so happens that our little neighborhood in Alaska is frequented by rather large creatures like moose and Kenai Peninsula brown bears so being aware of your surroundings was paramount. Several moose had been regularly hanging out in our yard so I always expected to come across one of them near our home.
A brown bear had recently been spotted about a mile from our house so I was on high alert that afternoon. The area was full of tall grasses and sporadic black spruce trees on either side of the pathway. The height of the vegetation made spotting any animals difficult until they stepped out into the open.
Just beyond the grasses was a thick forest of black spruce trees. Every time a gust of wind came blowing through the refuge I would turn toward the disturbance in the trees expecting to see a wild animal emerge. My original plan was to simply travel down to the end of the lonely road and back but I was feeling adventurous. The desire to hike into the stand of trees was stoked by the fact that a few tiny shrews were the only animals I had encountered all afternoon.
I stepped out of one of the wagon ruts and into the tall grass. A small stream was hidden by the high grass and meandered through the berry bushes. There was standing water in the low-lying areas so I cautiously navigated my way across the open field. The ground was damp and spongy but the vegetation covering the area was so thick that I was able to use it to help keep my feet completely dry.
The peacefulness of being the only human being around had calmed my nerves and lowered my guard. The lilting music of Claude Debussy played in my mind as I paused to marvel at the landscape’s almost impressionistic feel. I gazed around and thought about what a wonderful spot it would be for a painter and their palette.
Just as I began to imagine the great Bob Ross saying, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” while flicking his brush a commotion caught my attention. I whirled around to my left and watched as a magnificent caribou stepped out of the woods. His antlers broke through the branches first so I never felt the sense of nervous energy one often gets when trees begin to rustle in The Last Frontier.
Caribou, better known throughout the world as reindeer, is quite an impressive sight in the wild. Male caribou generally weigh around 400 pounds and have been known to tip the scales at more than 700 pounds when fully grown. Female reindeer are significantly smaller and usually weigh around 200 pounds.
Unlike most members of the deer family, both male and female caribou have antlers. The dramatic size difference in their bodies is not the only way you can tell them apart though. A male caribou has much larger antlers that curve dramatically as they rise into the sky above the head. Female reindeer have smaller antlers that are straight in comparison. White patches of fur around the necks of the males also help in identifying the gender of the animal.
The caribou’s impressive antlers are the heaviest and largest of all deer species in comparison to body size and mass. Males use their massive antlers as a weapon in combat but that is not the only use for one of nature’s true marvels. Reindeer use their antlers to attract mates and defend their food. The antlers are also used to scrape snow off of bushes, trees, and the ground. Caribou antlers are even used to help regulate body temperature while they are growing.
Male caribou use their antlers to establish dominance during the rut in late September and early October. The caribou slam into each other and lock antlers during the rut to determine who gets their choice of females for their harem. A harem of caribou usually consists of six to 15 females.
Reindeer inhabit northern climates as noted in several of our favorite animated Christmas shows. It is estimated that there are more than 3.5 million caribou in Canada and Alaska. Another million wild reindeer are spread out across northern Russia and Scandinavia while around 3 million domestic reindeer live in northern Europe.
Caribou are built to thrive in the cold and snow of these northern lands. Indigenous peoples in Alaska and Canada utilize caribou hides to make everything from socks to parkas. The dual-layered coat of the caribou is amazingly insulating and surprisingly light. The bottom layer is thick and wooly while the top layer consists of thick hairs that are hollow. This top coat traps the air that has been heated by the reindeer’s body.
The hooves of the reindeer are another feature that allows this remarkable creature to survive in the harsh climate. Caribou have huge feet with four toes on each foot. Two of the toes are large, concave, and spread out to act like snowshoes in the winter while the other two (known as dew claws) are used to help grip slippery terrain.
The pads of the hooves shrink in the winter to further expose the sharp rims. Long hair grows between the toes to insulate the pads of the feet and the reindeer only walks on the rims. This adaptation helps make walking over snow and ice more comfortable. The pads fill out and become softer in the summer.
Their incredible hooves are critical for the ability of the caribou to complete the longest migration of any land animal. In addition to acting as snowshoes, the wide hooves help the caribou swim across rivers and lakes as they migrate. Caribou herds migrate between summer and winter grounds and may travel more than 2,000 miles each year. One individual caribou was recorded as having traveled a record 2,700 miles.
Indigenous peoples in the arctic and sub-arctic latitudes have developed a close cultural connection to reindeer. The Nunamiut people were nomadic for centuries and followed the seasonal caribou migrations. When the herd of caribou they followed dwindled in number a permanent community was established in the 1940s at Anaktuvuk Pass in the Brooks Mountain Range. The Nunamiut are the only true inland Inupiat group in Alaska and their connection with the caribou continues to this day.
Thoughts of the connection that the Nunamiut people have to the caribou ran through my mind while watching the beast in front of me that afternoon. I was about to head back home when he turned and looked at me with gigantic brown eyes. He appeared to be welcoming me to become a part of his world.
I gazed upon the magnificent creature for what seemed like an eternity and felt my heart soften. When I finally turned to leave I knew the reindeer had given my soul dreams to grow on all year round.
