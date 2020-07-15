In his letter to the editor in last week’s Ledger, my conservative friend Winfield Rose attacked my liberal friend Bill Schell, who had criticized Winfield’s “Where is Robespierre?” column. Rose asserted: “At no time does he refute, or even attempt to refute, a single point in my argument.”
In previous columns, Dr. Rose has made statements like, “facts are stubborn things” and has claimed that liberals do not present evidence and even are fascists. He has also stated that “leftists champion diversity in all things except ideas.”
However, I have yet to see Dr. Rose present an evidenced-based, factual, logical argument to support his claim that “leftists” are fascists. That is a serious charge.
In his “Where is Robespierre?’ column on July 1, friend and “rightist” opponent Winfield (notice I did not say enemy) wrote that Democrats “elected dozens incompetent, pandering mayors and governors” and “corrupted and otherwise ruined police departments and public schools,” and even “bankrupted their cities and states.”
Where are the facts and evidence to support these very broad accusations? How does Dr. Rose define “incompetent?” Is a mayor or governor who asks or even requires that citizens wear masks to prevent illness incompetent? How many cities and states went bankrupt? Can we have an example or two (facts are stubborn things, remember) of police departments corrupted by Democrats?
And how can he prove or even make a factual case for Democrats being the cause of “ruined” public schools? How does he define “ruined?” Can we have some agreement on terms before we start slinging sound bites?
I really also want to know what evidence he has that “leftists” might “want to blow up Mount Rushmore” or that Democrats want to “ban and seize firearms so people are defenseless against roving bands of thugs and hoodlums.” Notice the sheer breadth of this last statement. Dr. Rose does not distinguish between types of firearms (small pistols or semi-automatic weapon). Nor does he make any distinction between “thugs and hoodlums” and legitimate protesters following the death of George Floyd.
Republicans generally, it would seem, either want you to ignore thousands of lawful peaceful protesters against racial injustice and ignore people like “Mr. Pepper Spray” (probably a “rightist”) who attacked both peaceful protesters and police in downtown Murray some weeks ago.
By not mentioning racism as a problem, they want you to blame protesters for looting even when major American newspapers and other media repeatedly made a clear distinction between looters and protesters in stories in early June. Many black protesters tried to stop looters, some of whom were white.
Google “looters and protesters” if you don’t believe me about this last point.
Given the broad unsupported generalizations used by several Republican commentators and letter writers in the Ledger in recent weeks, I must conclude that they believe that liberals and Democrats should use facts and evidence in their commentaries but conservatives and Republican defenders of the Trump Administration are not required to do so.
And although I certainly agree with my conservative friends that everyone should be allowed to argue their case and present their views, as Keith York asked in his letter last week, I also think that there is quite a difference between presenting a case with logic, evidence, and examples, and filling the space with angry rants and outrageous statements such as “Democrats will shred the Bill of Rights” and “mobs would love to behead the President and First Lady and the left would celebrate.”
A statement like the last one goes beyond the pale of responsible journalism. That is why Bill Schell said “Where is Robespierre?” should not have been published.
However, I am glad it was published and commend the Ledger for doing so.
While I agree with Dr. Schell that “Where is Robespierre?” did not display the “rational conservative voice” that Dr. Rose is capable of displaying and has in the past, it is still a genuine reflection of the anger of many of Donald Trump’s supporters.
It is important that we know what they think of the rest of us, especially when it comes time for us to vote in about three months.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
