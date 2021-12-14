This week’s article comes in response to many questions that have been asked about fallen power lines and, “What to do if a power line falls on your car while you’re sitting inside?” This is an excellent question and definitely worthy of attention, especially in light of the fact that the region we live in is subject to (extreme) periods of wind, rain, and lightning.
Make no mistake, energized power lines (one or more) on your car or on the ground around your car, is an extremely dangerous situation, and requires you getting as much information on the subject as possible in order to increase your chances of survival under various emergency conditions involving electrical power.
The following information is basic in nature, but has been proven to have saved lives.
1. Try your best to remain calm, and to keep others in the vehicle calm too.
2. REMAIN IN THE VEHICLE – DON’T GET OUT!
3. Roll down a window for air, and to communicate when professional help arrives, and to warn anyone attempting to approach your vehicle. In a case where you have to warn someone – YELL: “STAY AWAY, LIVE WIRES!” as many times as necessary to keep non-professionals away who may be trying to help.
4. If the vehicle is running turn it off.
5. Use a working cell phone to dial 911, and do your best to describe your exact location and current emergency situation. Remain holding your cell phone and don’t put it down.
6. If there is a baby in the vehicle, keep the baby isolated in the car seat and do your best to prevent the baby from touching anything but the car seat.
7. The best chance for survival is for everyone in the vehicle to “stand alone,” i.e., try your best NOT to make contact with anyone – at least not until you’ve been instructed that it’s safe to do so by a professional. Making contact with anything or anyone when the environment is electrified can prove to be fatal.
8. ONLY TAKE ORDERS TO EXIT YOUR VEHICLE FROM PROFESSIONALS – who have identified themselves, and ask questions if necessary to satisfy your comfort level for safety.
Remember! While power lines remain energized and are touching your vehicle, do not do anything to make contact between you, the car and the ground. You must not become a “bridge” for electrical energy to travel across – if this happens, you’ll most probably be electrocuted.
Likewise, if you’re outside and come upon someone in a vehicle yelling for help, and you see a fallen power line, stay back and remind the person in the vehicle to stay inside and don’t touch anything. If the person in the vehicle is holding a cell phone, tell them to keep holding it and not put it down. Remember, every point of contact with the vehicle presents a potential for electrocution. You must then call 911 to report the incident whether or not the person in the vehicle has already done so.
Once again, I encourage all readers to seek additional information on this subject by consulting electrical experts to include: Murray Electric Company, Western Kentucky Rural Electric, FEMA, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and/or the City’s website for further fire prevention information at http://www.murrayky.gov/fire /prevention.htm
I sincerely hope this information has been helpful to you, and that you’ve been reminded of the fact that you are the person most responsible for your own life-safety and that of your loved ones. Should you have any questions, please contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at greg.molinar@murrayky.gov.
