Considering the many problems that face our country, we are fortunate to be blessed with a founding document that breathes freedom into our lives. The Constitution and its Amendments are the inspiration and envy of freedom loving people everywhere.
How fortunate and blessed we are as a nation, to have them as part of our history. The First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” is of special importance.
And it’s a great time of the year to give thanks for it. George Washington, the first president to proclaim a day of thanksgiving, issued his request on Oct. 3, 1789. But Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican elected President, added it to our calendar the last Thursday of November. Lincoln went beyond just a day of Thanksgiving but added a “day of Praise to our Beneficent Father … in the heavens, too.”
Entwined within the ravages of a Civil War, Lincoln’s Thanksgiving message asked God to “heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with … peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.” Referring to Divine purposes, he echoed one of our most precious rights, the Freedom of Religion and the freedom to express our beliefs.
The founders obviously never imagined Twitter or Facebook, let alone electronic media, when they ‘quilled’ the Bill of Rights. But it doesn’t really matter, they intended it as a principle, i.e., a basic freedom of humanity. Citizens can speak freely without government reprisal, whether it is a religious message or one that is counter to the most popular theme of the day, conservative or liberal. Belief in God, or no belief at all are all accepted.
The GOP platform highlights a few of our founder’s sentiments such “as George Washington taught, “religion and morality are indispensable supports” to a free society. Similarly, Thomas Jefferson declared that “No provision in our Constitution ought to be dearer to man than that which protects the rights of conscience against the enterprises of the civil authority.”
It is interesting that the amendment combines Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly and Petition rights which on the surface seem disjoined. On the other hand, however, the essence of opinion or one’s interpretation of facts must be protected. Fox News or the Murray Ledger & Times cannot be compelled to change their story. They have a right to say or print what they want. Additionally, NBC, CNN, The Courier Journal or other liberally slanted medias cannot be compelled to be conservative, although many of us wish they would be fair and limit conjecture as I believe they often do. (This is my opinion, which is perfectly granted under the First Amendment!)
Despite the tomfoolery of Democrat House Speaker Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff, I believe America’s freedom remains strong. We should never lose sight that freedom is a result of our founding principles. Mark my words, truth will ultimately find its way.
This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the First Amendment, the fact that we can confidently acknowledge our faith, comment on our leaders and ultimately be free from government restrictions. I am thankful for more than just a meal, I am thankful to God for His blessings, for the freedom to worship, for my family, friends, colleagues and community. I am thankful for my job and for the opportunity to serve the Republican Party.
While we are grateful for many blessings, those who are less fortunate within our community need deliverance and we should answer the call from our first Republican President, “they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers…”
Let us never forget to be thankful. May God bless us all.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
