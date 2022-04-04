We all have people in our lives who we might have lost touch with for whatever reason, but who have undeniably played an instrumental role in determining where we are today.
For me, that person was Vyron Mitchell, the general manager and editor who gave me my first full time job in journalism at The Cadiz Record. Although we were still Facebook friends, I hadn’t spoken to him in years and was shocked to learn of his death the week before last when I opened the Ledger & Times. He and his wife, Cindy, lived in Newbern, Tennessee, so I was surprised his obituary ran in our paper, but I hadn’t realized until I spoke to Cindy that their son, Trey, actually lives in Murray. Once again, I am reminded of what a small world it is.
I waited longer than most of my peers to apply for my first internship while I was a student at Western Kentucky University, so I was sort of behind the ball by the time I was getting ready to graduate in the spring of 2006. Since advisors in the Journalism and Mass Communications Department recommended working at least two internships, I was looking for my second as graduation grew nearer. After contacting a few newspapers in the region, though, I realized pretty quickly that no one was really interested in taking a college graduate on for an internship. At that point, I knew I needed to get serious about finding actual, full-time employment.
After finding a reporter’s position listed on the Kentucky Press Association website, I inquired about it and Vyron agreed to meet me. Even though Cadiz is only about 50 minutes from my hometown of Madisonville and my late grandfather had business ties there, I’m not sure I had ever been to the town before I took off from Bowling Green that spring day for the job interview. It went well and I said I could start work on May 17, less than a week after graduation.
Funny side note: When I was telling my then-girlfriend (now wife), Sanci, about the interview, I forgot that I had neglected to tell her about it in the first place. When I casually mentioned on the phone that I had just come back from Cadiz, she exclaimed, “Who is Katie!?!”
As with any first job out of college, there was a major adjustment period. Since it was a weekly paper and had no daily deadline, it was challenging for me to manage my time and spread out the six or seven stories for each paper over the course of the work week. Unfortunately, I often came in extremely early on Mondays because I had a whole lot to finish before the paper was laid out that afternoon and sent to Paducah to print the following day. I’m sure my current boss, Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis, would joke that some things never change, but trust me, I was a lot less organized when I was 23 than I am at 39.
Since Vyron told me when I was hired that I could leave early on Fridays if I had something to cover on the weekend or if I was about to reach 40 hours, I asked him one Friday my second month on the job if I could go ahead and take off. He said that was fine, but then a couple of minutes later, he poked his head through my office door and asked the dreaded question: “Where’s that city council story?” The Cadiz City Council had met that Tuesday, and here I was three days later with nothing to show him.
Vyron grumbled under his breath and walked off as I started to panic. I steeled my courage and followed him back to his office to meekly ask him if there was a specific time when he expected meeting stories. He gruffly responded, “Look, I don’t know why it would take anyone three days to write one story. I don’t know if you’re in the wrong business or what.”
The other reporter at the paper, Alan Weisman-Reed, was on vacation that week but was at home while an out-of-town friend of his had come to visit, so I showed up at his door. In my despondence, I told him I was pretty sure I was getting fired. “Oh, come on, Vyron’s not going to fire you,” he said, but that did nothing to calm my nerves.
I had trouble sleeping and didn’t have much of an appetite for weeks, but after about three or four months, I finally started to get more comfortable. It wasn’t until I was about six months in, though, that I knew Vyron respected me. He had sent me to go talk to a woman at City Hall who was in charge of administering a Community Development Block Grant because a contractor had shown up at the paper complaining that he didn’t get a fair shot at the bid. Whether it was sour grapes or not, Vyron wanted me to look into it to see if there was anything to it. I went to meet with the grant writer and started out with a few softball questions, but when she saw where my next few questions were heading, she shut the interview down and sent me off.
When I got back to the office, I told Vyron what had happened, and it wasn’t long before the woman called demanding to speak with him. I could faintly hear her screaming on the phone from across the lobby, and when Vyron could manage to interject, he told her that, no, she couldn’t see my notes, and we were a private business, so they were not subject to an open records request. After he finished getting an earful, he hung up and said something akin to, “Man! She’s a piece of work!”
Many bosses would be unhappy about being yelled at by a total stranger and might blame the employee that caused it, but not Vyron. In his eyes, that meant I was doing my job, and if I was making people in government angry, that must mean I was doing something right. I realized that day that if you gave him a reason to go to bat for you, Vyron would always have your back. And from that moment on, we were cool.
I left The Cadiz Record after about a year-and-a-half to come to Murray. In my 16 years in newspapers, I have observed – both from my own experience and hearing from colleagues at other media outlets – that publishers and editors typically fall into one of three categories: those who never want public officials to be angry with them; those who would prefer to keep powerful people on their good side, but will do what needs to be done when something bad comes to light; and those who relish the opportunity to poke their finger in the eyes of people in power.
Vyron definitely fell in that last category. Although many in town didn’t understand, I firmly believe he wasn’t being vindictive. It was just that if he thought you were doing something wrong or unethical, the public deserved to know. After all, if you’re an elected official, you serve at their pleasure. Vyron definitely lived and died by that famous old saying that the job of a newspaper is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
I’ll miss you, Vyron. I have a feeling you’re in heaven right now trading war stories with H.L. Mencken, Mark Twain, Ben Bradlee and all the other newspaper legends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.