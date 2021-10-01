Compromise can be tricky, and the entities involved aren’t always agreeable to the final terms. I had an attorney tell me that the goal in negotiations is to get to a point where you don’t really want to take the offer, but it’s too good to walk away from.
My wife and I go through this from time-to-time when we’re organizing around the house. When we start organizing the garage, I’m a little more territorial. I’m not sure why I need three sets of jumper cables, but I’m not in favor of getting rid of two of them. I may be OK with trimming down to two sets, you never know when one will fail, so a backup is imperative. It’s the same with her closet. I’m inclined to think she’s a clothes collector. It’s a sore subject, so that’s as far as I’ll go into that area, but you catch my drift.
Of late, the public eye has been on the 911 tug-of-war between Calloway County and the City of Murray, who each have their own 911 call centers.
Community and Lifestyles columnist Martha Andrus has taken on the task of dialing down on the powers that be for the city and county to find out their modus operandi. To date, we’ve gotten the county’s take on it and we’re looking into what the city has to say. You’ll see Martha’s column in today’s edition on the Lifestyles page for her first installment on the matter regarding what we’ve learned so far. We certainly welcome Letters to the Editor if you would like to weigh in with your opinion.
The way we understand it so far, both are wanting to merge and take control creating one center; the problem is, the county and the city both want control. What is the end game to having the center fall under one side or the other and is there shortfalls in what’s going on now? Those are the questions we’re asking.
I spoke to a fellow publisher a few days ago in eastern Kentucky, Jeff Vanderbeck, and asked who took care of 911 in Pike County. According to Vanderbeck, the city of Pikeville takes care of their own and the Kentucky State Police takes care of the county. It was that way in Calloway at one time.
Vanderbeck went on to say that it was also a tug-of-war in Pike County over the control of the 911 Center. Again, I ask the question, why? There is a lot of moving parts to a call center and if someone wants to run it, why not let them? I know there are a lot of moving parts to running a city and a county, so why invite the task of taking on more? We aim to find out and you should as well. Could it be a mere fact that one side doesn’t feel like the other runs theirs efficiently? Is that why they don’t want to relinquish, or is there some other reason?
With as much resistance as there is at this point, I don’t look for either side to relinquish their position. Martha’s story will begin to shed light on the beginning of this quest on why both sides are vying for control. It looks like a heated controversy, so look for the residual in the weeks to come.
It’s looking like there might be a better chance of merging the city and the county schools before the 911 centers merge; and we all know that will never happen.
