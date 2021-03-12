Watching the outdoor signs on businesses who peddle gas is like watching a jackpot machine roll up figures by the second. The only problem is, the house always wins when it comes to gas prices.
A nickel here and there, no one would notice; however, 50 cents here and there begins to dig into your pocket. We can look for the ripple effect as gas prices soar back across the $3 per gallon mark, and some have predicted higher than that.
Prices for food will follow, although I’m not so sure how much they decreased after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2006. Oil producers found out then they could spike their price and actually get away with it.
Several times this week, I’ve gotten emails from different vendors saying their products have occurred extra expense and they have to raise their prices. Newsprint is increasing over $100 per ton over the next 60 days, and we use over 20 tons per month. The cost of ink is also increasing over the next few weeks.
If I point a finger at the Biden administration for rising fuel costs, then I’ll get applause from some readers contrasted by letters from others that disagree. They’ll contend that the increases come from somewhere else. Does the president get too much blame for higher gas prices and too much credit when the prices decline? Is the administration directly or indirectly to blame for fluctuation? We like to pin it somewhere, much like when our sports teams win or lose. Quarterbacks are either heroes or zeroes.
According to the Department of Energy’s website, we’ve had a decrease in dependency from OPEC. I didn’t see the first quarter purchases yet on the site, so I can’t say for certain we’re going back to making the Middle East more wealthy. Without a doubt, something has created a spike. Some may argue the Keystone Pipeline closure is the reason, and there may be facts that come out to that end. It certainly didn’t help volatility of the market, but I doubt that closure has had time to play out for fuel prices altogether.
During the Obama administration, my research concluded that the average national gas price was $3.93 per gallon. However, before you get too hung up on agreeing or disputing, the lowest national average during the Obama years was in February 2016 and the national average was $1.77. During the Trump administration, the highest average was $2.90 and the lowest was $1.88. But gas prices are as much a political football as anything.
At the end of the day, no matter who or what is at fault, the hardship is placed on the consumer, just like the delay in the stimulus package. For the most part, Washington D.C. doesn’t care about middle America.
The entire political landscape is corrupt and needs a cleansing. It’s too bad our voices are so faint they can’t be heard from the men and women we send to govern our nation. It’s disheartening to see what a load of pork is in the bill that was passed in the name of COVID relief. If only we could have received funds for our library.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
