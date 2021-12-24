Christmas may have a myriad of emotions this year. Of course, there’s always reason to celebrate the birth of Christ and the plan of redemption, but that’s not where I’m heading. In the wake of perhaps the deadliest of tornadoes to hit Kentucky, there’s still of lot of people hurting across the Commonwealth.
There’s been an outpouring of support from local, state and national agencies and people to get supplies here in mammoth proportions. I’ve seen photos of warehouses, storage facilities, gyms, the soccer complex in Mayfield, full of supplies on pallets, so the effort of support is there. If there’s one thing Americans can do, it’s come together after a tragedy at home. There were no Republicans, Democrats or Independents in the aftermath of this storm, we’re Americans.
I can’t help but try to imagine what could’ve happened if the storm had veered our way, and it could’ve happened. We were talking in the office how this area has become an alley for such storms. We had a tornado here that touched down in the Bel Air parking lot a few years back, and there was the one that hit in Paris last year, not to mention the one that touched down in Mayfield a few years back. Someone counted five tornadoes in four years.
The morning after the storm, we were in Mayfield covering for the paper and looking to help in any way possible. Many of you have seen the pages we’ve published in recent weeks. News outlets and social media platforms had patrons describing the scenes as a war zone and other such depictions, but there are no words. I’ve never been to a war zone, so I can’t attest to that feeling, but what I can attest to is the feeling of helplessness we felt while people were emerging from rubble that was their home a day before. A place where they cut their grass and planted flowers over the summer; a place where they shoveled snow in the winter time. The Christmas decorations they had put up in recent weeks would never see their storage boxes again. I spoke to a meteorologist that was covering the event and he likened it to a World War II explosion. I guess, but again, there are no words.
At daybreak in Mayfield the morning after the tornado, there was very little traffic and the utter shock of the visual has been seared into my memory. My wife, Angela, asked me what we would do if that had happened to us and the thought turned over and over in my mind. What would we do? The natural survival instinct would kick in and we would handle it like the brave people of Graves and Marshall County have done along with other parts of Kentucky that was affected. That’s doesn’t mean it would be easy. A lot of industry has already vacated the Mayfield area, although there are still a handful of industrial plants still in operation.
Time will tell which businesses will forge ahead and make a comeback, however, I fear the attrition of the business community. Another solemn factor in the rebuilding, especially for homeowners, is the elevated cost of building materials; not to mention the availability of contractors. The meteorologist I spoke to said there were 15,000 homes lost in the collective path of the storm across the Midwest. Where will those people go to live and work? There’s already a shortage of rental properties. We have people in the office that have called contractors months ago and they can’t get work done at their homes, I can’t imagine what it will be like trying to build a house or a commercial building. Our prayers are with those folks, those who survived and those families who lost loved ones and businesses.
I’ll also take this opportunity to thank you for reading the Murray Ledger & Times. We’ve been though a lot of adversity as a community and we’ve made it. We hope you have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. May God richly bless you in the upcoming year.
