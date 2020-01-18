Recently we ran our survey in the paper asking our readers to grade us on the job we do for you each day. We published that yearly evaluation in Monday’s edition and hope you took the time to vote. If you didn’t, be sure watch for the 2020 version so we can stay in tune with what you want to see in your community newspaper.
It’s always especially interesting to me to see how our readers weigh in and even if there’s not a survey in the process, we always welcome your input. Trying to blueprint each day’s edition to fit your needs is very important to us.
Once the percentages are calculated, it gives me a visual of the direction our patrons want us to go. We need a third of our readers to register for a columnist to stay with our program and that goes for our features as well.
Looking at the top of the chart, our news coverage boasts a combined 83% of the votes with our subscribers telling us we’re doing an excellent/good job. Obviously, we don’t have a dozen or so reporters to canvas the community as many metro newspapers may have, but for you to tell us that 37% of you tell us we do an excellent job and 46% think we do a good job means a lot considering the size of our staff we have in our editorial department.
We make every effort to cover everything that happens with a caveat that we have to know about an event to be able to schedule it.
Community Page (46%), Scenes in the Community (44%) and Community Lifestyles (43%) top our weekly lineup and subsequently plays into our community editor, Martha Andrus, as our most-read columnist with 90% of votes cast indicating they read Martha’s column.
When I first met Martha and found out of her travels and community involvement over the years, I felt that her story in print would resonate with the readers. I patterned her weekly package after someone that ran a column each week in my hometown daily paper. Her name was Barbara Hawkins and her personal endeavors had an interest with our readers. I remember my mother never missing one of Barbara’s column.
Still referring to our weekly feature pages, Scenes in the Community, a page that we print submitted photos also ranked high in the Excellent/Good category with 44% of the votes indicated we do an excellent job and 43% we do a good job.
Our second most-read columnist is our syndicated Dear Abby column at 74%. As you know, Dear Abby should be starting again as soon as we finalize the new syndication contract.
Duane Bolin (66%) who has taken a leave from his column, comes in as our next most-read columnist followed by librarian Sandy Linn (64%), who does an excellent job with her book of the week, and Constance Alexander (64%).
Greg DeLancy (60%) and Marshall Ward (59%) champion their causes on the opinion page every week, writing from both sides of the aisle. It is curious that I get calls on occasion from readers asking why we’re a conservative paper or why we lean liberal based on the column they read on the opinion page. If you’re a faithful follower, you know we alternate Greg and Marshall’s column positioning each week so as not to treat one more favorably than the other. The same goes for guest columnists. We try to run equal representation on the page designed to express opinions.
Gary West (46%) has a monthly column, with nearly half of our readers weighing in they enjoy his pieces.
Some things we’re working on bringing back is a medical advice column and beginning this week, the TV Guide will be part of our daily package instead of a section in the Weekend Edition.
All in all, I want to say hats off to my staff, who do an amazing job of putting together an excellent package for our readers and advertisers, without which, their work would be in vain.
In the meantime, if you have a suggestion before the next survey runs, feel free to contact us (270) 753-1916 or send us an email at editor@murrayledger.com. You may also send letters to the editor via regular mail: Murray Ledger & Times, P.O. Box 1040, Murray, Ky 42071.
Thanks again for your participation and thanks for making the Murray Ledger & Times a viable part of our community.
