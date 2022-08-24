As I was preparing some chunks of venison for the grinder one day, a mushroomed bullet suddenly appeared in my pile of meat chunks. The bullet had a copper base, but the soft lead portion, which helps the bullet expand and better dispatch a deer, was exposed as it always is after a shot. I had lost track of the single bullet that I had used on that doe, and here it was, with all of the lead exposed.

I discarded the bullet and the piece of meat that produced it. No reason to take any chances with a lead fragment in ground meat. I also decided then and there to explore using all-copper bullets, so this would never happen again.