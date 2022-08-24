As I was preparing some chunks of venison for the grinder one day, a mushroomed bullet suddenly appeared in my pile of meat chunks. The bullet had a copper base, but the soft lead portion, which helps the bullet expand and better dispatch a deer, was exposed as it always is after a shot. I had lost track of the single bullet that I had used on that doe, and here it was, with all of the lead exposed.
I discarded the bullet and the piece of meat that produced it. No reason to take any chances with a lead fragment in ground meat. I also decided then and there to explore using all-copper bullets, so this would never happen again.
We avoid lead exposure for good reason. Lead can cause anemia, damage to the kidneys and brain, and even death. It can cross the placental barrier between mothers and their unborn child, potentially damaging a baby’s nervous system. Lead exposure is also very dangerous for our wildlife.
Because of these problems, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that there is no “safe” level of exposure to lead. If there are no safe limits of lead in humans, there aren’t any for wildlife either.
In response, we have replaced lead pipes (except famously in Flint, Michigan and some other municipalities), and reduced the use of lead in paint and gasoline (it’s called unleaded for a reason). Anglers are now using lead-free sinkers and lures, and waterfowl hunters are required to use alternatives to lead, such as steel and bismuth.
Some waterfowl hunters did not appreciate the new regulations at first. Many were very upset with the change from lead to steel shot, and often didn’t understand the problem. Wildlife biologists showed us the data: tons of lead shot were being put into our wetlands every year, and some was ingested by ducks and geese as they dabble along the bottom of marshes for food, leading to death by lead poisoning. Like lost sinkers, all of that lead was not good for water quality either, affecting fish populations as well as human drinking water. Hunters eventually stepped up and supported the new regulations, and we have never looked back.
Now it is time for the rest of us that hunt to get the lead out, by reducing the use of lead bullets for big game hunting. California outlawed the use of lead ammunition for hunting in 2019, and many other states and conservation organizations have promoted the use of non-lead bullets.
They are doing so for good reason: studies have shown that scavengers, including federally-protected raptors like eagles, hawks, and the endangered California condor, have all been negatively affected by lead poisoning at carcasses due to bullet remains.
This president of the Peregrine Fund, which focuses on raptor conservation, put it this way: “Know your target.” When we hunt, all ethical sportsmen and women ensure that they know what they are shooting at, and what lies beyond their shot, so that their shot is only affecting the target and nothing else. It is a common rule that is drilled into us during hunter safety classes at a young age.
Knowing your target, however, also means thinking about the aftermath of the shot. Sometimes, like the bullet I found in a chunk of meat, we cannot locate a bullet in a carcass, and it might remain in the woods. At other times we might inadvertently wound an animal that ends up succumbing without recovery, but with a lead bullet in it. In either case, our bullet often ends up in the stomach of another animal looking for an easy meal. When this happens, we have accidentally affected an animal that was not our target.
We can try to find and remove our bullets in carcasses, but we cannot hope to find every bit of lead, some of which might have fragmented, in a dead animal. All ethical hunters practice shooting at the target range to minimize wounding, but no matter how hard we try to avoid it, it still happens. Switching bullets to something that is more environmentally-friendly is thus a great solution to ensure that we don’t affect non-target animals.
Copper bullets have come a long way ballistically and are now available in a wide range of calibers. Lead bullets are still much cheaper than copper, but as more states promote copper, more options will be made available, and prices will go down. As you make this change, don’t toss your lead cartridges, but use them up for practice; then sight in with your new copper ones and stick with copper for all of your hunting.
No one misses lead pipes, paint or leaded gasoline. Like each of these changes, it is time we got the lead out of our ammunition. It is better for the animals that we share the Earth with, and for the health of our families and friends. When you think about it that way, you have to wonder why it took so long to make this change? Like a lot of things, we get stuck in a rut and tend to continue using the things that have worked for us in the past — like lead bullets.
I’m going all-copper this year, and I hope you will too. Even if you don’t hunt yourself, talk to your hunter friends about it and see if you can convince them to make the change if they aren’t already using lead alternatives. Like waterfowl hunters, it may take some deer hunters a while to make the switch. Hopefully, there will be a day when we will all be using copper or other more environmentally-friendly metals in our bullets, just like duck hunters. The sooner we get the lead out, the better.
