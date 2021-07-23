This is week 30, so says my electronic calendar on my computer. Which means only 22 weeks until 2022 and honestly, a good starter for today’s commentary, considering how important next year is for conservatives.
A significant year for the Republican Party at the federal level for sure, where hopefuls are positioning themselves to become the majority party once again in the U.S. House and Senate. With such a thin margin in either chamber, Republicans are optimistic. Optimistic, considering the results of Democrat leadership that appears to be messy and chaotic on many fronts. Certainly no one can predict what will happen a year or more from now, but seeing trends can help us appreciate the optimism.
First, consider that while concentrated populations tend to favor Democrats, more rural regions tend to tilt toward Republicans. Without getting into the weeds, I find it interesting that Republicans have the majority among state legislatures. Ballotpia, an online source for political data, reports that “as of July 6, 2021, Republicans controlled 54.33% of all state legislative seats nationally, while Democrats held 44.87%. Republicans held a majority in 61 chambers, and Democrats held the majority in 37 chambers.”
For example, in both the Kentucky House and Senate, the GOP has supermajorities. Currently, there are 30 Republicans and eight Democrats in the Senate, and 74 Republicans and 25 Democrats in the House.
This trend, despite large Democrat voter majorities in Jefferson County and Fayette County, for example, contrasts with rural areas of the bluegrass where red seems to be winning the voter registration wars. In fact, last month statewide Democrat registration went down by 2,279 voters while Republican registration increased by over 1,000 voters. This trend started back during the Obama administration.
Looking ahead, 2022’s mid-terms are critical for conservatives. This isn’t just about an “R” in front of a candidate’s name, this is about philosophy of governance, which has created tension in the electorate in every state.
If I were a tasseomancer, I could read tea leaves. Obviously, I’m not. But I can see some things that are encouraging in the year ahead for Republican candidates preparing for 2022. For now, patience will have to be our guide realizing that there is a good chance of reclaiming the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate with a Republican majority. Remember, patience is a virtue.
One sign is that “more GOP women have announced plans to run for House seats in 2022 at this point than in any recent election cycle, according to Republican officials, feeding confidence that the party is positioned to build on its big gains in sending women to Congress last year.” (Wall Street Journal) A recent article compared how GOP women did in 2020 elections, “winning 11 of the 14 Republican victories over Democratic incumbents.” Impressive!
Currently, according to the report, there are 31 Republican women in the House, a record, and 127 of them “have indicated they plan to run for House seats, whether filing with the Federal Election Commission or announcing plans publicly.”
Also, campaign contributions are always a good indicator of what voters will do. Again, looking back at the states, it’s interesting to see what Republican state legislative campaign committees have done. Reports confirm record first quarter (2021) contributions for nonelection years, “with Republicans claiming an eye-popping 18,746% increase in online low-dollar fundraising compared with the first quarter of 2020.” (WSJ)
Core values remain important, including abortion, and advocates plan to focus their efforts on supporting candidates who are pro-life. A pro-life group, Susan B. Anthony List, “plans to mount a $73 million campaign in the 2022 midterms to topple Democratic congressional majorities, especially in the Senate to blunt President Biden’s ability to appoint judges.” (WSJ) This same group spent millions in 2020 for the GOP.
Can Democrats hang on? The national party seems to thrive on upheaval. The virus, defund police, chaos at the border, inner city riots and protests, the willingness to continue printing trillions of dollars, raising taxes, giving in to terrorists, rewriting history – the list goes on. The negatives seem overwhelming for Democrats.
Republicans can be hopeful that next year’s midterms will turn the tide and bring back balanced governance. What is sure is that Democrats won’t stop their efforts to legislatively box Republicans out. Perhaps the silent majority will have had enough by then and 2022 will see victory for conservatives. Hang on.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
