“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” - Gilbert K. Chesterton

I moved stealthily between the trees and utter silence enveloped me like a warm blanket. Reveling in the sense of inner peace and tranquility that coursed through my veins, I allowed my mind to wander. It was just a few days before Thanksgiving so my thoughts drifted to my family and sheer happiness welled up within me.