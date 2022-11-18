“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.” - Gilbert K. Chesterton
I moved stealthily between the trees and utter silence enveloped me like a warm blanket. Reveling in the sense of inner peace and tranquility that coursed through my veins, I allowed my mind to wander. It was just a few days before Thanksgiving so my thoughts drifted to my family and sheer happiness welled up within me.
I was enjoying an early morning hike through a wooded area in far western Kentucky. Many of the trees were still adorned with the colorful leaves of fall and they provided a beautiful backdrop for my walk. I stepped out of the woods and into the open air to allow the sun’s rays to warm my face.
The normal frigid winds of November were not blowing that day and the water of the lake was still. The almost glass-like surface of a lake reflected the sky and foliage to double the bright colors of the scene. I felt like I was staring at a landscape painted by the great Bob Ross.
After soaking up the scenery for a few moments, I lifted my face toward the sun and closed my eyes. The warmth of the sun gave me a sense of coziness. I stood motionless on the shore basking in the sun and silence with my eyes shut for what seemed like an eternity. When I opened my eyes again, I felt refreshed as if I had just awakened from a deep sleep.
The tranquility of the moment stirred me while I gazed around at the remarkable beauty. I meandered along the shore and became lost in the peacefulness of the setting. My quiet wandering was broken up when the silence was shattered by a series of ear-piercing sounds.
The short bursts of shrill calls took me by surprise and I immediately started searching for the source. With each step I took the cackling grew louder but I could not see what was making it. The loud jumble of sounds seemed to be raining down upon me from high up in the trees.
A rather large dark figure swooped down from its roost on a branch and nearly knocked me over. The sound of wings beating through the air surrounded me. I whirled around to see several other creatures descending upon my position from above.
I hastily scurried away and watched from behind the thick trunk of a tree as a rafter of turkeys gathered together. They ruffled their feathers and shuffled approximately 10 feet away from my vantage point. Their blue heads and short calls made it clear that they were agitated with me. I did not want to become another victim in the long line of wild turkey attacks that have become almost commonplace in many parts of the United States, so I slowly backed away.
When a wild turkey gets angry or flustered the blood vessels in its head contract. The constriction of the blood vessels changes the way the incoming light scatters and reflects off of the turkey’s skin. This scattering effect causes the skin on the turkey’s head to appear blue, or white.
The fact that wild turkey attacks have become common in today’s world is, in large part, thanks to a remarkable conservation effort. More than 10 million wild turkeys lived in the area that became the United States when European settlers first arrived in 1620 but the iconic fowl was soon in peril. Changes in habitat and unchecked hunting had decimated the population of wild turkeys in the nation by the time President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation establishing a Day of National Thanksgiving on July 15th, 1863.
Over the next several decades the decline in the number of wild turkeys continued. The rapid expansion of the growing population of the United States meant that more and more of the natural habitat of the wild turkey was cleared for farmland and cities. The destruction of the birds’ habitat and unregulated hunting continued through the early part of the Twentieth Century. A mere 30,000 wild turkeys were left in the United States by 1930 and the birds had completely disappeared from at least 20 states.
Numerous other native species were rapidly disappearing from the United States including the American bison. The decimation of native species was decried by conservationists until they were able to get the attention of powerful members of Congress. The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act was passed in 1937. The money raised from the tax on hunting guns and ammunition that the new law put into place was designated to pay for wildlife restoration efforts and the wild turkey was on the slow path to recovery.
The Great Depression devasted the nation’s economy in the 1930s and forced a major shift in the population. This unwittingly created growth in the natural habitat of the wild turkey and aided in population expansion. Family farms were abandoned in large numbers and the land was reclaimed by native grasses, trees, and bushes.
The early years of the fight to preserve the species increased the number of wild turkeys nominally. After two decades the wild turkey population was growing but not as rapidly as hoped. Domesticated turkeys were used in repopulation efforts but were failing to produce the desired results. It wasn’t until the mid-1950s when wildlife agencies began introducing wild turkeys that were trapped in other areas that the numbers began to explode. There are an estimated seven million wild turkeys in the United States today and they can be found in every state except Alaska.
Wild turkeys can grow more than four feet in height and length while weighing up to 30 pounds. Seeing a bird of that size running nearly 20 miles per hour or flying at speeds up to 55 miles per hour is an incredible sight. I watched in amazement as the giant birds strutted around like they owned the entire forest.
I watched the turkey toms fanning out their tail feathers in a magnificent display and felt the faintest twinge of guilt. Images of a delicious golden brown Thanksgiving turkey kept flashing through my mind. It was the turkey that I prepared for my son, Luke, on our last Thanksgiving Day in Alaska.
My wife, Summer, had already moved back to Kentucky to join the faculty of the School of Nursing at Murray State University while Luke and I stayed in Alaska so that he could finish his semester there and compete on the cross country running and Nordic ski teams.
Being separated by thousands of miles was bad enough for our family but spending the holidays 4,500 miles apart was especially tough. I was under strict orders from Summer to prepare a real Thanksgiving feast for her “baby boy”. There was to be no takeout, no store-bought dessert, or even instant mashed potatoes. She explained in no uncertain terms that the stuffing and pumpkin pies had to be made from scratch. She knew that I couldn’t approach her culinary skill but demanded that I make his Thanksgiving meal with the same love and devotion that she would.
The lesson of the Thanksgiving that Luke and I spent alone in the wilderness of Alaska will always stay with me. My thoughts turned toward the approaching Thanksgiving holiday and the blessings that have been bestowed upon us all. The turmoil of the world around us requires that we be intentional in our thankfulness. Gratitude for our blessings (no matter how small they may seem) can turn sorrow into joy.
A family being separated because of a job is, of course, not as calamitous as one suffering through war, disease, or famine. I have been reminded recently by a Ukrainian friend caught up in the ravages of war that even in times of trial and tribulation, one can always find a reason to be thankful.
If thanks are the highest form of thought as the prolific English author and philosopher Gilbert K. Chesterton said then I will always choose the happiness doubled by wonder that is gratitude.
