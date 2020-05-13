During this pandemic, I have been afforded more time to sit and think, and my thoughts invariably go back to the old days. Even the vivid dreams I am having during sleep hearken back to old times. Perhaps I am simply yearning for a less complicated, less anxious time when all was well. But truth be told, there has never been a time in my lifetime when all was well, when there was not some serious threat that might wreak havoc on the world.
A baby boomer, growing up in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and early ‘70s, I was also a Cold War kid. As much as I have written about what seems to have been an idyllic childhood and youth, it was actually wrought with family moves from one end of the country to the other. I went to six different schools before sixth grade. We lived in nine different houses before my sixth grade year.
In the middle of that period, I remember as if it were yesterday the anxiety and uncertainty brought on by the Cold War – the Bay of Pigs fiasco, the Cuban Missile Crisis – and then later the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert Kennedy. We lived in Forth Worth when JFK was shot down the road in Dallas, and my father later drove us along the motorcade route and pointed to the Texas Book Depository Building from which Oswald fired the fatal shots.
I grew up watching the Civil Defense produced “Duck and Cover” film featuring Bert the Turtle. The film appeared in 1952, but was played in schools for years later; we learned how to “duck and cover” in the event of a nuclear attack. Frankly, the film scared me to death. It was enough that we had regular “duck and cover” nuclear raid drills at school. When a siren sounded, we looked to the skies for Russian planes. With a yard stick in hand, my brother and I measured the dimensions of the mattress on my father and mother’s bed. We figured that when the missiles came and the large picture window shattered in our living room, we could place the mattress over the gaping window hole. All would be safe; at least that’s what we told ourselves.
Our next-door neighbors had a cozy air raid shelter built into the ground in their back yard, complete with bottled water, a first aid kit, and a little shelf over one of the bunks for books. We knew they would be taken care of.
For myself, as a child I had strange panic attacks that invariably ended with my father cradling me in his arms for 15 minutes or so before I could settle down. I had visions and dreams. No drugs were involved. I asked Jesus to come into my heart when I was 5 years old.
We towed a U-Haul trailer across the continent to Oregon City, Oregon after Dad graduated from the seminary in 1965. The plan was for him to “plant” churches for the mission board. We lived in a concrete block house and slept on mattresses on the floor. Nothing seemed to work out, and with school about to start, we loaded everything in another U-Haul and headed back east across the country.
After brief stays in Jefferson City, Tennessee and College Grove, Tennessee, and a year in Parsons, Tennessee, things opened up for Dad to buy the drug store in Dixon, Kentucky. We had finally found a home in 1966.
After a rather confused, unsettled childhood, things finally settled down in Dixon. Everything did not go smoothly, but years of relative calm followed and I will never forget Dixon for providing a sense of place that I had lacked growing up in all those other locales.
Now, I want to make clear that I never felt like I was without a home during those pre-Dixon years. A college president once told me that “home is always in your mother and father’s arms.” Yes, I was never without a loving home.
Things are not easy today, with the pandemic and all. But this too shall pass. We will eventually find peace at home under some new and different circumstances.
“Home and Away” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. Duane Bolin is professor emeritus of history at Murray State University. To reach the author, email jbolin@murraystate.edu.
