The real heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic are the doctors, nurses and first responders who have risked their health and their very lives to minister to others. Mr. Rogers said that in times of crisis, look to the helpers for inspiration and hope. There are certainly many stories that inspire and give hope.
The unlikely hero of the 1833 cholera epidemic in Lexington was William Solomon, known as King Solomon. When Solomon first came to Lexington, he supported himself by digging graves. An alcoholic, in June 1833, he was judged to be a vagrant and he was sold at auction as an indentured servant. He (or his labor) was bought by an African American woman who outbid two Transylvania University students.
When the cholera epidemic broke out and other Lexington residents fled the city, he stayed to dig graves and to help wherever he could. King Solomon died in 1854 in the Lexington poorhouse. The community paid for a casket and he was buried in the Lexington Cemetery, not far from the grave of Henry Clay and other dignitaries. Later a monument was erected with the inscription, “For had he not a Royal Heart.”
William M. Pratt, a Baptist minister, recorded in his diary on Nov. 23, 1854, “Preached the funeral today of ‘old King Solomon’ seventy-nine years old. He was born in the same year with Henry Clay, and had drunk whisky enough to float a man-o’-war. He died in the poor house. He was once a person of considerable enterprise and business, but he had been given to drink a great many years and yet was inoffensive and of great integrity. He was a staunch Whig and his vote, even when most intoxicated, could not be bribed at any price. He voted his principles in spite of all. Quite a number of citizens attended his funeral and he had a good coffin, worth $30.00. Some seventeen carriages followed the coffin to the cemetery.”
Despite what we know today to be very primitive medical practices in the antebellum period, with the medical school at Transylvania, Kentucky was a national leader in medical education. A prominent doctor was Ephraim McDowell of Danville, who married Isaac Shelby’s daughter. McDowell was well-educated in Scotland.
In 1809, Jane Crawford, in her thirties, was diagnosed as being pregnant, but week after week and month after month Ms. Crawford did not give birth. Such was Dr. McDowell’s reputation she rode on horseback sixty-four miles to Danville, supporting what turned out to be an ovarian tumor. With no way to put her under, Ms. Crawford repeated Bible verses throughout the twenty-five-minute operation. Dr. McDowell found a 7 1/2-pound tumor and removed it, thus performing the first known ovariotomy in history.
As for Ms. Crawford, she recovered, rode back home on horseback twenty-five days later, and lived to be 79. Where would we be today without our talented physicians — surgeons, family doctors, dermatologists, and psychiatrists — who continue to minister to us?
Where would we be without our nurses?
When our children were small, we relied on Dr. Joyce Hughes for her expert pediatric service. And Evelyn and I continue to rely on Dr. Daniel Butler at Primary Care for his patient, helpful care.
Here’s to the doctors, nurses, hospital workers and others who work every day to save lives and promote healing.
“Home and Away” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. Duane Bolin is professor emeritus of history at Murray State University. To reach the author, email jbolin@murraystate.edu.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
