Living a life without any regard for history is a “march of folly,” a pilgrimage of doom, according to renowned historian Barbara Tuchman. Tuchman gives examples from Troy to Vietnam to back up her thesis in her # 1 bestseller, “The March of Folly.” In an opening chapter, the historian uses a Biblical Old Testament account as just an example to show how paths of folly have been followed since the beginning of recorded time.
The son of Solomon, Rehoboam succeeded his father as King of Israel at the age of 41 around 930 BCE. It didn’t take the new king long to make a mess of things. In fact, in Tuchman’s words Rehoboam quickly “committed the act of folly that was to divide his nation and lose forever its ten northern tribes, collectively called Israel.” Under a yoke of heavy taxation and forced labor, the northern tribes had attempted to secede under Solomon, led by that “mighty man of valor,” Jeroboam. When the secession attempt failed, Jeroboam fled to Egypt for refuge.
Now, under a new king, the two southern tribes—Judah and Benjamin — acknowledged Rehoboam’s authority without question. He set out for Shechem, the center of the north, to gain the allegiance of the ten northern tribes. There, a delegation met him, including the recently-returned Jeroboam, to demand relief from the heavy tax load and forced labor. Rehoboam sent them away, commanding them to return in three days for his answer.
During the interval, Rehoboam met with the old men of his father’s council, the elder statesmen who had an expert grasp of the history of the problem. Without hesitation they advised him to accede to the wishes of the northern tribes, to act graciously, and to “speak good words to them (so that) they will be thy servants forever.” Finding their advice too tame and not to his liking, Rehoboam then turned to the young turks who had grown up with him. Knowing his disposition and wishing to ingratiate Rehoboam and consolidate their own position in his good graces, they advised just the opposite of the elder statesmen, crafting for him “the famous words which could be any despot’s slogan”:
“And thus shalt thou say to them: Whereas my father laid upon you a heavy yoke, I will add to your yoke. Whereas my father chastised you with whips, I shall chastise you with scorpions.’” Upon the return of the northern delegation at the end of the three days, Rehoboam used the exact words of his young acolytes. Prepared for the worst, the members of the northern delegation announced their intention to secede: “To thy tents, O Israel! See to thine own house, David!”
Hearing this, Rehoboam summoned his chariot and fled back to Jerusalem. For their part, the northern tribes appointed Jeroboam king. Jeroboam reigned for 23 years and Rehoboam for 17, “and there was war between them all their days.” The 12 tribes were never re-united. The ten tribes of Israel were conquered by the Assyrians in 722 BCE and the two tribes to the south suffered conquest and exile at the hand of the Babylonians in the 590s and 580s.
The alternative course that Rehoboam rejected, the course he might have taken had he consulted history — as represented by the wise elders — “left a long revenge” for almost 3,000 years. And not without reason, Rehoboam earned in Hebrew history the designation “ample in folly.”
“Home and Away” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. To reach the author, email jbolin@murraystate.edu.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.