When a loved one dies, we say they have gone to a better place. And this is true. The writer in the letter to the Hebrews wrote, “For here we do not have an enduring city, but we are looking for the city that is to come.” An anonymous writer wrote:
There’s a place I’ve never seen
Beyond the world we know,
A place I’ve only heard of
But someday hope to go—
It’s not on any map,
There are no roads to take me there
But it’s a place of perfect peace
Where hearts are free from care.
And though I understand some may
Be saddened when I leave,
One day, we all will meet again —
That’s what I believe.
When it’s time to travel there,
I think I’ll wear a smile,
I’ll say good-bye to those I love,
But only for a while.
Knowing there are others
Who have travelled there alone,
Who cannot wait to greet me
And to whisper, “welcome home.”
It is one thing to hope for a better place in the hereafter. At the same time, we must work for a better place in the here and now. Without any results, Evelyn and I have been casting about for a better place to live here in Murray. It has been a futile effort. Why is it that we are always looking around for something nicer, newer, better in some way, when we could be perfectly content here where we have lived for the past quarter of a century?
Granted, we live in a very large house and we are looking to downsize. Still, it is a good house and we only go upstairs when we choose to do so. I keep thinking about the poor and homeless who would love to find a better place to lay their head at night. Many have nowhere to call home, no means to secure a better place.
One way to look at it is to try our best to make our homes a better place. We can all be better, do better. We need to make the world a better place. We need to make our nation a better place. We need to make our state a better place. We need to make our town a better place.
Theologians and ministers would quote from the Lord’s prayer: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” But what does it mean for God’s kingdom to come to earth?
I believe it means in part that love would prevail. That there would be justice for all. A better place is where Black Lives Matter! That is not to say that all lives do not matter; it is just that African Americans have suffered inordinately for 400 years.
“Thy kingdom come; thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu
“Home and Away” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. Duane Bolin is professor emeritus of history at Murray State University. To reach the author, email jbolin@murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.