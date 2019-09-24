One of the main goals in any humanities-based course — such as history or literature — is to foster a student’s appreciation for the written word. Before my retirement, students in my American history survey classes wrote formal book reviews. Students chose books on American history topics that interested them, and then they analyzed the books. They identified and critiqued the author’s thesis and major arguments, the author’s use of source materials, and the author’s writing style.
The whole exercise was designed to further specific skills that readers must master: critical thinking, critical reading, and clear, cogent writing. It is also hoped that the exercise of book review writing would somehow spur on an interest in how books are written, how ideas make it to a printed page. Students in humanities classes — and all students for that matter — should learn to love books. Such a love enriches one’s life no matter what field or occupation or calling one decides on.
In 2004, Raymond Danowski presented a gift to Emory University. A gift of books. Not a book, mind you, but books. Sixty thousand of them! The New York Times reported in a Sept. 29, 2004, article that as a disgruntled teenager growing up in the Bronx, Danowski worked after school shelving books in the Burgess-Carpenter Library at Columbia University. It was there that he learned to love and cherish books. “The corridors were lined with books,” he said, “and there were reading rooms with large tables, and windows looking out on trees.” Along with other student workers, Danowski remembered that “we’d push carts around and then we’d disappear and start reading. I’d read for an hour and then get caught, and go back to shelving, and then find another place and read.” “It was the first time, he said, that he understood books to be a sanctuary.” “It was like an oasis for me,” he recalled.
As an adult, Danowski continued to cultivate his love for books, not just reading them, but collecting them, thousands of them. Eventually, he collected what has been described as “the largest English-language poetry collection ever put together by an individual.” The collection includes works by T. S. Eliot, William Butler Yeats, Emily Dickinson, William Carlos Williams, and James Merrill, and an 1855 edition of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass.”
Danowski especially loves W. H. Auden and his collection includes over a thousand Auden volumes, “the most complete collection of that poet’s work” ever assembled. Danowski did not just collect the books to be collecting them. He had a larger, more important, plan in mind. He wanted to give them away! He wished to provide assistance for others, for students intent on reading and studying the riches between the covers, the treasures contained in the pages, in the words. “A teaching library, one that a grad student could use for doctoral research,” Danowski revealed. “That’s what I set out to make.”
Winston Churchill has written that “if you cannot read all your books, at any rate handle, or as it were, fondle them — peer into them, let them fall open where they will, read from the first sentence that arrests the eye, set them back on the shelves with your own hands, arrange them on your own plan so that if you do not know what is in them, you at least know where they are. Let them be your friends; let them at any rate be your acquaintances.”
History and literature and other humanities-based classes at Murray State help students develop a life-long love affair with books. “If you cannot read all your books, at any rate handle . . . (them), peer into them.” Or like Raymond Danowski, give them away.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact him at jbolin@murraystate.edu. “Home and Away” runs each Tuesday in the Murray Ledger & Times.
