We should be thankful for the advanced medical care we have today. This is not to say that the Coronavirus is not a serious disease, because treatment for Covid-19 is still being developed. People are being hospitalized and dying of this dreaded disease all over the world. This pandemic has changed the way we live.
Americans were not immune from various diseases before the Civil War. Old methods of medical care seem so primitive to us today. Bleeding (with the lancet or with leeches) was a well-known cure in those early days. Today we give blood; back then they took it.
Purging or vomiting was another “cure.” Patients often survived despite the medical care. The treatment for typhoid fever was bleeding by leeches, followed by a sponge bath. If one came down with abdominal cramps, mustard plasters were applied. If diarrhea, an opium pill was placed at the location of the problem. There was some advance. For example, a vaccination for smallpox had been developed by the turn of the century.
The most lethal disease in the United States was the dreaded Cholera. In Kentucky Cholera epidemics occurred in 1832-1835 and again in 1848-1854. Spread by germs in contaminated water, doctors thought at the time that it came from air vapors. Cholera is a form of violent dysentery, a painful intestinal disease characterized by profuse diarrhea, vomiting, and intestinal pain.
One Kentucky eyewitness described the terrible disease: “The vomiting and purging come on with increased heat of the skin and fever. . . . The vomiting is repeated whenever any fluid, even the mother’s milk, if the child is at the breast, is swallowed. The patient cries and frets for water, points to the vessel, convulsively snatches it when brought near the lips, and hastily swallows it down. The abdomen and head are hot to the touch, the tongue white and furred, the child’s countenance assumes a settled cast of gloom and fretfulness; it moans out a feeble cry. Incessant restlessness and sometimes convulsions close the scene.”
The most common treatment for Cholera was calomel, a mercury compound that in large doses could cause internal bleeding. Seventy percent of those infected died; thirty percent of those infected still die of Cholera today. In 1828 in Louisville one/third of children’s deaths were due to Cholera.
In 1833 the Cholera epidemic was compared to the Black Death of the Middle Ages.
In Maysville, sixty died and survivors deserted the town. In Flemingsburg, one/sixth of the population died and in Paris, Kentucky one/tenth. In Russellville, 148 died, again one/tenth of the population. At the Frankfort penitentiary, 100 inmates died from the disease.
In Lexington, all helps seemed abandoned. Over 500 Lexingtonians died, including most of the doctors. No medical care was left to care for the sick and dying. Lexingtonians left the city in droves. Grass literally grew in the streets. All was quiet except for the rumble of the death wagon. Coffin-makers could not keep up with the demand, so one mass grave was dug during the height of the epidemic. One could smell the stench a mile away.
I told this morbid tale in my Kentucky History classes before I retired. Perhaps students today have a better understanding of such sickness and carnage. An epidemic or a pandemic are not to be taken lightly. Lengthening casualty lists continue to indicate the seriousness of the Coronavirus. Don’t say that such an occurrence that we are experiencing is unprecedented, however. Our ancestors, our Kentucky ancestors, experienced far worse calamities. As horrific as past epidemics were, we should be thankful today for better treatment options and medical practices.
As a historian, I have always taught that we can indeed learn from history. Just as students today study the effects of Cholera and the Spanish Flu, students of the future will study what happened in the world in 2020 with Covid-19.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
