When I taught, every semester I talked with my students about the sources used by historians to write history or to determine what happened in history. We discussed primary documents (eye-witness or first-hand accounts), such as letters and diaries and oral histories, and we discussed secondary works (second-hand accounts), such as textbooks and monographs.
My students often told me that they preferred primary sources, because there is a power, an authenticity, contained in a primary source, often missing in dry textbooks and secondary works of history. We also discussed, however, how secondary accounts provide context and perspective, qualities that primary sources cannot provide.
Historians sometimes argue whether history is the event itself or merely the recording of the event. We’ve all heard about the old dilemma, “If a tree falls in the woods, and nobody was there to hear it, did it make a sound?” Well, whacky historians ask the question, “If a tree falls in the woods, and nobody was there to record it, did it really fall, did it really happen?” You answer, “Yes.” The historian then asks, “Well, how do you know?” “There is a tree on the ground,” you respond. “Ah,” returns the historian, “there is a recording of the fallen tree after all.”
These records, these sources, this evidence, are the raw materials with which historians work. Students of history must consult the evidence, and the existing evidence is all we have to piece together the story of the past.
We also discussed how students of history only have access to a fraction of the story. Think of all the records that have not survived. That fallen tree, for example, will eventually rot and turn to dust. During the Civil War, burning courthouses destroyed marriage licenses, deeds and other valuable historical documents. Today, with the demise of the art of letter-writing, unsaved emails mean the loss of millions of daily human communications.
With the unavailability of so much evidence, sometimes historians just throw up their empty hands, admitting that there is simply not enough extant evidence to make an educated guess as to what really happened. Let’s face it; sometimes historians just make things up.
G.K. Chesterton wrote about such a case in “The Everlasting Man.” “The other day,” he wrote, “a scientific summary of the state of a prehistoric tribe began confidently with the words, ‘They wore no clothes.’ … Not one reader in a hundred probably stopped to ask himself how we should come to know whether clothes had once been worn by people of whom everything has perished except a few chips of bone and stone.”
According to Chesterton, “it was doubtless hoped that we should find a stone hat as well as a stone hatchet. It was evidently anticipated that we might discover an everlasting pair of trousers. … But to persons of a less sanguine temperament it will be immediately apparent that people might wear simple garments, or even highly ornamental garments, without leaving any more traces of them than these people have left.”
Chesterton concluded that “it is not contended here that these primitive men did wear clothes any more than they did weave rushes; but merely that we have not enough evidence to know whether they did or not.”
Sometimes, the honest historian must admit that there is just not have enough evidence to know. We just don’t know. For the great historian and writer, Barbara Tuchman (1912-1989), we must only rely on the evidence we have available to us. “I am content to define history,” she wrote, “as the events of which we have knowledge and refrain from worrying about those of which we have none — until, that is, some archeologist digs them up.”
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact him at jbolin@murraystate.edu. “Home and Away” runs each Tuesday in the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.