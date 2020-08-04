So often we all get caught up in “the next big thing.”  I know I do.  The danger for me is that while I am always on the lookout for whatever that “next big thing” might be, I often overlook the blessings and joy I have before me every day in the here and now.  In fact, when I pause to think deeply about the life I have been given, waves of guilt wash over me in the face of the suffering of so many others all over the world.  Although she herself suffered from debilitating depression before her untimely death at forty-seven in 1995, the New Hampshire poet Jane Kenyon recognized the gifts of the ordinary in her poem “Otherwise”:

“I got out of bed

 on two strong legs.

 It might have been

 otherwise. I ate

 cereal, sweet

 milk, ripe, flawless

 peach. It might

 have been otherwise.

 I took the dog uphill

 to the birch wood.

 All morning I did

 the work I love.

 

At noon I lay down

 with my mate. It might

 have been otherwise.

 We ate dinner together

 at a table with silver

 candlesticks. It might

 have been otherwise.

 I slept in a bed

 in a room with paintings

 on the walls, and

 planned another day

 just like this day.

 But one day, I know,

 it will be otherwise.”

 

Yes, it might have been otherwise with each of us had we been born in Mogadishu or Khartoum or Basra.  Carrie Newcomer, a Quaker singer/songwriter, believes that the everydayness of our lives, times that we often take for boredom, but what could be yearned for by someone on the other side of the globe, should be considered as holy experiences.  In “Holy As a Day Is Spent,” she wrote:

“Holy is the dish and drain

The soap and sink, the cup and plate

And the warm wool socks, and the cold white tile

Showerheads and good dry towels

And frying eggs sound like psalms

With a bit of salt measured in my palm

It’s all a part of a sacrament

As holy as a day is spent

 

Holy is a familiar room and the quiet moments in the afternoon

And folding sheets like folding hands

To pray as only laundry can

I’m letting go of all I fear

Like autumn leaves of earth and air

For summer came and summer went

As holy as a day is spent

 

Holy is the place I stand

To give whatever small good I can

The empty page, the open book

Redemption everywhere I look

Unknowingly we slow our pace

In the shade of unexpected grace

With grateful smiles and sad lament

As holy as a day is spent”

And so, I live out my days, in retirement no longer in the classroom teaching students, no longer in my university office chatting amiably with students and my colleagues, but in my home with my wife Evelyn, each moment of quiet and calm elevated to a holy experience, the everydayness of our lives, not taken for granted, but cherished and even sacred.

Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University.  Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu

Tags

Recommended for you