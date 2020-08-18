In 2015, Dr. Thomas H. Appleton, Jr., a professor of history at Eastern Kentucky University, and Dr. Melissa McEuen, a professor of history at Transylvania University, edited a volume for the “Southern Women: Their Lives and Times” series published by The University of Georgia Press. The Bluegrass volume in the series is “Kentucky Women: Their Lives and Times,” and Dr. Appleton and Dr. McEuen did an admirable job in covering all areas of the commonwealth to show the remarkable achievements of women in Kentucky history, economics, politics, and the arts.
I am thankful to the editors for giving me the opportunity to write one of the chapters in the book, a chapter on Linda Neville, one of the founders of the Kentucky Society to Prevent Blindness, and a woman who did more than anyone else to eradicate trachoma, a dreaded eye disease that plagued thousands of Kentuckians before the early 1950s. A daughter of privilege from Lexington, Neville dedicated her life to serve others.
After an introductory chapter written by Appleton and McEuen, Craig Thompson Friend of the University of North Carolina State University explores three women on the Kentucky frontier: Nonhelema, a female Shawnee chief of the 1760s; Jemima Boone Callaway, a daughter of Daniel and Rebecca Boone, who came to Kentucky in the late 1770s; and Matilda Lewis Threlkeld, a young slave in western Kentucky in the early 1800s.
In another chapter, Angela Esco Elder, who completed a PhD dissertation on Confederate widowhood at the University of Georgia, discusses two Civil War widows, two sisters. Emilie Todd Helm, a Confederate widow, and Mary Todd Lincoln, her more famous sister, both handled widowhood differently. Apparently, by society’s standards, Helm was born to the role of Confederate widow, while Lincoln’s widow could do nothing right.
Mary Jane Smith, an associate professor of history at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, wrote a chapter on Laura Clay, the most important southern suffragist of her day. Why would Laura Clay, after a lifetime working for the vote for women, come to oppose the nineteenth amendment? You must read Smith’s fascinating chapter to find out.
Other chapters in “Kentucky Women” discuss the contributions of Madeline McDowell Breckinridge and Mary Breckinridge, the founder of the Frontier Nursing Service; Enid Yandell, a great Kentucky sculptor; Harriette Simpson Arnow, the author of “Hunter’s Horn,” and “The Dollmaker.”; Elizabeth “Lizzie” Foust, an inspirational African American activist and leader in Lexington; Georgia Montgomery Davis Powers, the first woman and the first person of color in the Kentucky state senate; and Martha Layne Collins, Kentucky’s first and thus far, only woman, governor.
For me, one of the most fascinating chapters in the book is written by Melissa McEuen. Herself a native of Princeton, Dr. McEuen, chose as her subject a fellow Princetonian, Nancy Newsom Mehaffey, the “ham lady” of western Kentucky. Having been introduced to her dry-cured product—or as we know it in Kentucky—her country ham, I read this chapter with the enthusiasm of not just a historian, but also a connoisseur of this Kentucky and southern delicacy. Mehaffey is an internationally recognized expert on the ham curing process, so when Parisian chefs call in an order for her prosciutto, they know they are getting the real Kentucky deal.
What better way to celebrate women’s history than to order your copy of “Kentucky Women: Their Lives and Times,” edited by Melissa McEuen and Thomas H. Appleton, Jr., and published by the University of Georgia Press. This book finally fills a void in the research and writing of Kentucky history.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
