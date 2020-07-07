I have before me a copy of a letter from an Iraqi refugee that several years ago I clipped from the editorial page of a major newspaper. In the letter, this highly educated writer lashes out at Saddam Hussein, and the years of abuse under his rule. The writer minces no words as she reveals in minute detail an era of terror and horror.
Let me quote directly from the letter; the intent of the writer will be made clear. She writes that “when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce (us) under absolute despotism, it is([our) right, it is (our) duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for (our) future security. Such has been our patient sufferance.”
With this introduction, the letter writer then lists specific examples of Saddam’s abuse: “He has refused his assent to laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.” “He has dissolved representative houses repeatedly, for opposing, with manly firmness, his invasions on the rights of the people.” “He has affected the military independent of, and superior to, the civil power.” “He has plundered our seas ... burned our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”
“He is at this time transporting large armies ... to complete the works of death, and tyranny already begun with circumstances of cruelty and perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the head of a civilized nation.” “He has constrained our fellow-citizens ... to bear arms against their country, to become the executioners of their friends and brethren, or to fall themselves by their hands.” The writer concludes her letter by remarking that “a (ruler) whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”
Strong words indeed, but what would you expect from someone who had suffered so much for so long?
OK, so much for the ruse. You, o reader, are too intelligent, too sharp, too perceptive, too well-read in the essential primary documents of American history to be fooled. Of course, you knew that I did not quote from a letter from an Iraqi refugee sent in for publication on an editorial page years ago. You knew, o perceptive one, that I read instead from Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence penned 227 years ago in 1776.
So, what’s the purpose of the deception? Well, gentle reader, it is to illustrate how the past resonates in the present. For, if truth be told, the words of the Declaration could have been the words of a distressed refugee in this uncertain, unbalanced present world.
In one of the great ironies of American history, Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president and the author of the Declaration, died within hours of John Adams, the second president of the United States and Jefferson’s one-time political enemy. They both died on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration, the words from which I read to you under another guise a few moments ago.
John Adams uttered on his deathbed his last words: “Thomas Jefferson still lives.” Adams was wrong in his facts, not realizing that Jefferson had already died a few hours earlier. Or was he? For surely, Jefferson lives on in the words that he wrote down in 1776, words that still resonate, not a few old dead words about a long dead past, but words that live on and continue to inform and inspire today.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
