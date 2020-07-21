And we seem to continue to be transfixed by the Civil War. And why not? The Civil War historian and novelist Shelby Foote said that the Civil War was the “crossroads of our being.” The constant re-playing and re-viewing of the Ken Burns Civil War documentary, now a decade-old, gives testament to the “popularity” of the war.
But isn’t that a terrible way to put it: “the popularity of the war”? We see photographs in local newspapers of smiling descendants of Confederate veterans, incessantly waving the Confederate battle flag, as if celebrating a victory that never was. We southerners—and I am one—have yet to come to terms with the full meaning of the Lost Cause, at least with the meaning of the symbols of the Confederacy, whether that symbol is a flag or a statue.
But as Wendell Berry, the greatest living Kentucky writer, recently put it, for many southerners that piece of cloth or that hunk of marble are “more than a symbol; it’s a finger.” And we all know what finger Mr. Berry is referring to.
As much as I love the Ken Burns Civil War documentary—when I taught I showed clips from it to my students each semester—the danger in that documentary is that it is done so beautifully that it tends to glorify the war. And there were only two things glorious about the Civil War—the ending of the terrible tragedy of slavery and the maintenance of the union.
The horror, however, of the deaths of a million—the old conservative estimate of 600,000 deaths of white and black soldiers has now been revised to upwards of a million by leading Civil War historians—is nothing to celebrate. Yet, we often sing the Battle Hymn of the Republic, a celebratory tune written by Julia Ward Howe in 1861 and first published in the “Atlantic Monthly” in February, 1862 during the war, in hearkening back to the war.
“Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;
He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;
He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:
His truth is marching on.
(Chorus)
“Glory, glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
His truth is marching on.”
But as Wendell Berry has written, the song “renders our ordeal of civil war into a truly terrifying simplemindedness, in which we can still identify Christ with military power and conflate `the American way of life’ with the will of God.” Berry has written again and again how he has failed “to perceive the glory of the coming of the Lord in the Civil War.” “The North was not uniformly abolitionist; the South was not uniformly proslavery or even pro-secession,” the wise Mr. Berry wrote. The Civil War “was not a conflict of pure good and pure evil.” Rather, it “was our first great industrial war, which was good for business, [at least in the north] like every war since.”
Let’s face it. As William Tecumseh Sherman said, “War is hell.” It is always hell. It is hell for the combatants. It is hell for the civilians. War is only good for business. Someone always makes money.
Several years ago, Evelyn and I heard Wendell Berry speak to some 900 historians and directors of museums in Louisville at the American Association of State and Local History.
Mr. Berry’s remarks are fresh on my mind even today. His writings are never far from me. I have mentioned before in this column that as my Mother lay dying in the Murray/Calloway hospital, I sat by her bedside in between my classes day after day reading my Bible and the Port William stories of Wendell Berry, often aloud. I gained sustenance from these words and think my Mother did as well.
Wendell Berry’s writings are, to say the least, very dear to me. At the end of his remarks in Louisville, Mr. Berry said that with the end of the Civil War America overcame the tragedy of slavery, but to this day the United States has never overcome the power and control of money.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.