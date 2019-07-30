Sitting on our back deck in the cool of a recent evening, sipping an iced tea, brought to me memories of the past. I’m not sure if it was the taste of the iced tea or the scent of that languid moment, an evening scent of early summer, that caused me to remember, but I understood again the power of the sense of taste and the sense of smell, the two senses that perhaps more than any other can bring on the remembrance of things past.
It caused me to remember the sweet sensation of taking a break from a baseball game to drink from a tin cup in a neighbor’s back yard. It caused me to remember the crunch of garden fresh cucumber on a summer visit to my aunt and uncle’s farm just north of Memphis. It caused me to remember our own back yard in Arkansas where a fence was laden with honeysuckle vine. Our daughter Cammie Jo, though just a baby then, still recalls that wonderful summer scent of honeysuckle.
I often go to the front of our house here in Murray to run my hands through a boxwood, just to recall through that musky smell the head high boxwood mazes that we walked through one summer in Virginia, in Lexington and Williamsburg, when Wesley was just a small boy. Wesley still remembers that smell from the times that summer when Evelyn would read to him “The Boxcar Children” beneath a boxwood arbor in Charlottesville. I encouraged Wesley to take the time to run his fingers through our boxwood, just for no other reason than to recapture that magical summer in Virginia.
I remember the scent of the sourdough bread, freshly baked, that filled my mother’s home. That scent represented to me the care that went into the preparation of the starter and then the kneading of the dough. I remember an indefinable smell that greeted customers walking into my father’s drugstore, what must have been a potent mixture of salves and ointments and elixirs mingled with the scent of boxes of King Edward cigars.
Years ago, my pastor, Dr. Terry Ellis, preached a sermon that I will never forget. He told us about the scent of a charcoal fire around which Peter denied Christ three times just before the crucifixion. And then, after the resurrection, Peter encountered the risen Lord, this time cooking breakfast on a charcoal fire. Dr. Ellis reminded us of the powerful sense of smell, and suggested that Peter must have remembered that first charcoal fire when he denied knowing Jesus, even as he was given the opportunity around this second charcoal fire to state — three times — his unequivocal love of the Lord. For Peter, the scent of charcoal became the scent of grace.
Marcel Proust knew the power of taste and smell in remembering his childhood in the first volume of his “In Search of Lost Time.” “But when from a long-distant past nothing subsists,” Proust wrote, “after the people are dead, after the things are broken and scattered, taste and smell alone, more fragile but more enduring, more immaterial, more persistent, more faithful, remain poised a long time, like souls, remembering, waiting, hoping, amid the ruins of all the rest; and bear unflinchingly, in the tiny and almost impalpable drop of their essence, the vast structure of recollection.”
Saint Peter knew. Marcel Proust knew. And we know too. The power of the sense of taste and smell to conjure up the remembrance of things past.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu. “Home and Away” runs each Tuesday in the Murray Ledger & Times.
