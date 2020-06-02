One cannot read the Port Williams stories and essays of Wendell Berry without learning about the importance of “the membership.” For Berry, membership in a community and in a place and in a time is all-important. It is how we situate ourselves in the world. Robert Penn Warren, another great Kentucky writer, wrote:
We live in time so little time
And we learn all so painfully,
That we may spare this hour's term
To practice for eternity.
Warren knew and Berry knows that living in a place in time among family, neighbors and friends makes us who we are. We have our purpose, we practice our callings, within the membership.
In America, we pride ourselves in our intense individualism, but if we become disconnected from our membership, we become alien to ourselves and all those around us. During the coronavirus pandemic we have found it more difficult to connect, at least we have been forced to find new and innovative ways to keep in touch.
I myself have been involved in several Zoom meetings with family members. I call my brother more often. I have even upped my Facebook game to regain membership with old friends.
Of course, health is on all of our minds. Berry wrote in a 1994 speech titled, “Health is Membership” that from “our constant and increasing concerns about health, you can tell how seriously diseased we are. Health, as we may remember from at least some of the days of our youth, is at once wholeness and a kind of unconsciousness. Disease (dis-ease), on the contrary, makes us conscious not only of the state of our health but of the division of our bodies and our world into parts.”
“The word `health,’ Berry wrote, “in fact, comes from the same Indo-European root as `heal,’ `whole,’ and `holy’. To be healthy is literally to be whole; to heal is to make whole. I don't think mortal healers should be credited with the power to make holy. But I have no doubt that such healers are properly obliged to acknowledge and respect the holiness embodied in all creatures, or that our healing involves the preservation in us of the spirit and the breath of God.”
To become unhealthy then is to become dis-membered. To become whole again is to re-member. This is all more than a play on words. As a historian, I have taught that we cannot truly be ourselves if we are unwilling to remember our past. Remembering where we’ve come from helps us to know who we are and where we stand in the big scheme of things. When we forget our roots we become dis-membered, and thus dis-eased, not healthy and whole.
Again, Berry wrote, “If we were lucky enough as children to be surrounded by grown-ups who loved us, then our sense of wholeness is not just the sense of completeness in ourselves but also is the sense of belonging to others and to our place; it is an unconscious awareness of community, of having in common.”
Berry continued that “Of course, growing up and growing older as fallen creatures in a fallen world can only instruct us painfully in division and disintegration. But if our culture works in us as it should, then we do not age merely into disintegration and division, but that very experience begins our education, leading us into knowledge of wholeness and of holiness. I am describing here the story of Job, of Lazarus, of the lame man at the pool of Bethesda, of Milton's Samson, of King Lear. If our culture works in us as it should, our experience is balanced by education; we are led out of our lonely suffering and are made whole.”
Join the membership. Granted, it is challenging in these pandemic days, but with a little ingenuity we can join. It could be the membership of a church, a writing group, a tight connection of family and close friends of shared experience that can only make us whole. And with the Lord’s help, even holy.
“Home and Away” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. Duane Bolin is professor emeritus of history at Murray State University. To reach the author, email jbolin@murraystate.edu.
