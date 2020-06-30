On a Labor Day years ago, we drove to an old family farm in Hickman County in far western Kentucky.
We wanted our 1-year-old son to meet his elderly relatives, two sisters, our distant cousins who lived together in a log cabin built by my great grandfather in 1867. John Wesley Bolin, a Union soldier — he did not believe in slavery — in the just completed Civil War, had moved from North Carolina and then to Tennessee before heading north into Kentucky. His son, my grandfather, Wesley Lafayette Bolin, had been born in the cabin. My father, James Wesley Bolin, had visited the place often. We named our son, Wesley Seaton Bolin, after his forbears. Four generations of Wesleys. And we’re not even Methodists!
The logs of the old house had since been covered on the outside with planed boards, but the log smokehouse, raised in 1870, still stood intact behind the main structure. We drove up the angled drive, parked by an ancient gingko tree with its fan-shaped leaves still two months away from turning a brilliant yellow gold before falling to carpet the ground around the house.
We knocked on the front door and waited a long time (both sisters were almost deaf) before Ms. Glenn came to the door with the aid of a walker. The tiny, stooped woman ushered us into the central room of the house, a room with a fireplace and with logs still exposed except where book-lined shelves covered two walls. Ms. Geneva, who was the perfect picture of Mayberry’s Aunt Bea, had died a few years before. On this day, Ms. Patti soon joined Ms. Glenn in the room, and we presented our son Wesley — Cammie Jo was yet to be born — to them and visited for the better part of two hours. Evelyn and I sat on the edge of a rope bed on which my grandfather was born. Wesley had the run of the floor.
We finally got up to take our leave, but before we made it to the front door, Ms. Glenn instructed us to wait as she guided her walker to a back room. She returned with a stack of framed works of art. In retirement, the sisters had collected flowers and leaves from the grounds that made up the farm, pressed them, and arranged them on black velvet before placing them in frames. Ms. Glenn gave us four of the art pieces, one for my brother and his family, one for my mother and father, and two for us, one to keep at home and one for my college office. I cherish these works of art; when I taught I showed off one of them to my students.
On the back of one of them, the one I showed to my students, Ms. Glenn had typed: “To Duane and Evelyn and Wes: Plant material in this picture grew on a farm and along the roadside by the farm in Hickman County, Kentucky where we now live.”
The farm was bought by our grandfather – my great-grandfather – in 1867. He built a house on it and moved into it with his wife and children, in November of that year. It has been home to his descendants, one or several at a time, in unbroken succession since that time.”
Ms. Glenn then listed the line of our ancestors who had lived on the farm since 1867. Among the names are my great-grandfather and great-grandmother, and my grandfather, my father’s father. When Ms. Glenn handed us the frames (you can imagine the scene) the small frail woman, hair up in a bun, balanced one hand on her walker and then handed me the works of art with her stronger, yet trembling, hand. As she handed them to me, she repeated the lines from John McCrae’s World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields,” lines that she had typed on the back along with the names of our ancestors: “To you from failing hands, we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.”
I have yet to find a better reason to study history, or a more powerful injunction to share our knowledge of the real past with the next generation. So, to the next generation of children and students: “To you from failing hands, we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high.”.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
