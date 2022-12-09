“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tunes without the words and never stops at all.” - Emily Dickinson
A bright red flash of feathers to my left distracted me from the horror that seemed to encompass the entire area. I quickly whirled around, hoping against hope, for something that could offer even the smallest respite from the despair that lingered in the air. Alas, the bird was nowhere to be found and I continued to travel down the grim road.
Just a few hours earlier downtown Mayfield, Kentucky was an idyllic setting. Garland and Christmas lights twinkled as they adorned the lamp posts around the court square in the quaint little town. I closed my eyes when I saw the decorations and imagined people strolling along the sidewalks of small-town America with a bounce in their steps and holiday spirit filling their hearts.
When I opened my eyes there appeared to be nothing but devastation and despair for as far as I could see. Brick buildings that had proudly lined the downtown thoroughfares for decades had been reduced to nothing more than piles of rubble. Power lines and streetlights were strewn across the roads. The place seemed to be devoid of life and I felt a creeping sense of loneliness.
I turned down a street and passed a man sitting atop a pile of bricks that was nearly two stories high. Many of the street signs were missing because they had been twisted and ripped away from their concrete anchors so I had no idea exactly where I was. I called out to him to offer help but the man told me in a matter-of-fact tone that he was just getting a different look at his business.
Another flash of bright red feathers caught my eye as I spoke to him. This time I found a northern cardinal standing on what looked like the remains of a window frame. The cardinal gave me a knowing glance and flew away.
My mind was almost numb as I walked aimlessly amid the destruction that the massive EF4 tornado had left in its path. It was early on the morning of Saturday, December 11th and I was there to see if I could help and take pictures for the Murray Ledger & Times. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I parked a couple of miles away and walked into the downtown area but the aftermath of the tornado that struck the picturesque town late on December 10, 2021, was far worse than anything I could have imagined.
That fateful Friday night began with high school basketball games being played in gyms across western Kentucky but they were soon canceled as a violent storm front moved into the area. The National Weather Service issued warnings in advance of the storms but no one imagined what would happen to communities like Mayfield. One single long-tracked tornado moved across western Kentucky producing catastrophic damage in the towns of Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bremen, and Princeton but the damage was not limited to those communities. The tornado ripped its way through eleven counties in the Jackson Purchase and Western Coal Field regions of Kentucky during its 165.6-mile-long reign of terror.
The tornado first touched down in the tiny community of Woodland Mills, Tennessee along Woodland Mills Road at 8:54 p.m. CST. The supercell that produced it spawned several other tornadoes but none would cause the dramatic destruction of the demon that began in Woodland Mills.
When it first touched down the tornado was small in comparison to what it become by the time it slammed into Mayfield. Minor damage to trees and some roofs were about all that occurred as the tornado moved through the north side of Woodland Mills. Moving northeast it crossed the state line and moved into Kentucky near the community of State Line in Fulton County. Again, the damage was minimal but the tornado was about to transform.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for Mayfield at 9:26 p.m. CST. By this time the tornado had morphed into a massive wedge tornado and approached the town from the southwest. When it entered Mayfield, the tornado had developed the intensity of an EF4 tornado. Estimated winds of 160 miles per hour destroyed homes along Cardinal Road. Trees in the area were stripped of their bark, cars were thrown around, and trailers were obliterated. The wind speed continued to increase as the twister moved further into town.
I met two women on a hillside overlooking the collapsed structure of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where eight people tragically lost their lives. They were working at the factory when the tornado hit and just wanted to talk to someone. We stood on that hill for a while looking down at the wreckage. They unburdened themselves and then began to talk about how their Mayfield family would bounce back from the tragedy of the moment.
Another flash of red caught my attention as it streaked through the air and a northern cardinal landed not far from us. We all stared at the bird in silence while it hopped closer and closer to us. One of the women then pointed out that the cardinal is the mascot of Mayfield High School.
I watched as the look of terror and disbelief on their faces faded away. The beauty and calming effect of that deep red symbol of Mayfield seemed to buoy their spirits and I spied a glimmer of hope in their eyes. The three of us sat down and watched the state bird of Kentucky and the mascot of the Mayfield High Cardinals in silence.
The contrasts between the beauty of the bird and the complete and utter despair of the scene around it struck me. I thought about the belief in some Native American cultures that the cardinal is a harbinger of good news. When it began to sing, I even noticed a change in the demeanor of the women.
The familiar northern cardinal is known for its striking beauty. The vibrant red plumage of the male, the crest on its head, and the familiar back mask across its face but it is perhaps the singing of the northern cardinal that is its most striking attribute. Few people realize that it can sing 24 different songs and they all appear to have a unique purpose. I somehow knew that the song of the cardinal that morning was meant to assure my companions that brighter days were in front of them.
When I walked away from the ladies that cardinal was still on the ground as if it was staying to make sure that those residents of Mayfield had something beautiful in their lives. The northern cardinal is known for being fiercely loyal. Their loyalty and desire to protect both their territory and their family are why it is such a popular mascot choice for schools and athletic teams in the eastern half of the United States.
In many Native American cultures, the cardinal totem animal represents endurance, energy, and rejuvenation. Cardinals do not migrate in the winter so they are seen as an animal that does not run from a challenge. The cardinal stands tall and proud in the face of difficult times. It not only withstands tumultuous circumstances but comes out on the other side of the challenge stronger than ever.
One week shy of a year had passed since the December 10th which forever changed so many lives, and the Mayfield High School football team was preparing to play for a Kentucky state championship. I found myself thinking about how much a single cardinal meant to those women as we sat on that hill. Mayfield will continue to face difficulties as it rebuilds but the people are as fierce, loyal, and resilient as the cardinal that has come to represent them.
Mayfield, like all of us, will always have the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tunes without words and never stops at all.
