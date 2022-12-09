“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tunes without the words and never stops at all.” - Emily Dickinson

A bright red flash of feathers to my left distracted me from the horror that seemed to encompass the entire area. I quickly whirled around, hoping against hope, for something that could offer even the smallest respite from the despair that lingered in the air. Alas, the bird was nowhere to be found and I continued to travel down the grim road.