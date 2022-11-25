“I wandered with dear autumn as far as I could go, and in the end, I didn’t leave. I kept her in my soul.”
- Angie Weiland-Crosby
A chill had fallen over the Kenai Peninsula when I set out toward the Chugach National Forest for a hike. The temperature dipped down into the teens overnight and left a thick coat of frost on the fallen leaves of the early October Alaskan morning. I looked at the thick ice crystals covering everything in sight and knew that my days of wandering through the bright colors of autumn in Alaska were quickly coming to an end.
The temperature had risen to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit at the lower elevations by the time I made it to the trailhead. Thick summer undergrowth on the forest floor had largely disappeared at the edge of the forest. I began my trek believing that my hike would be relatively easy and carefree.
I soon found out that the giant leaves of the devil’s club were a bright yellow but had not yet fallen off of the plant. The devil’s club became prevalent along both sides of the trail as I marched further into the woods. Before I realized it, I walked right into the middle of a huge area that was dominated by the broad leaves of the prehistoric-looking plant.
The devil’s club obscured the path with their yellowing leaves that blended in with the colors of fall in Alaska. My leisurely stroll through the Chugach National Forest was turning into a rather arduous and painful task. All I wanted out of my day hike was to enjoy the splendid fall colors of the Kenai Peninsula but it was becoming something else altogether.
Life has a way of changing quickly in the wilderness of Alaska and my “leisurely stroll” rapidly turned into a much more difficult prospect. I had not expected the thick growth of the devil’s club to remain so prevalent during the final days of autumn. That hearty group of plants played the role of a nuisance but luckily the layers of clothing I wore to insulate myself from the icy temperatures kept the thorns of the devil’s club away from my skin.
Leaves that looked to be almost two feet across blocked my path at every turn. Devil’s club leaves and stems are covered in needle-like thorns that snap off easily. The spines of the plants lashed at my exposed hands and face as I trudged down the trail. Only my desire to enjoy the fleeting colors of autumn in Alaska kept me moving forward.
Fall in Alaska begins much earlier and is relatively short when compared with the fall season found in the Lower 48. The leaves begin to change color in late September and by early October most of them have taken the short flight to the ground. Perhaps it is the incredibly brief nature of autumn in The Last Frontier that kept me moving through the thick devil’s club that day. After all, the “termination dust” was moving further and further down the Kenai Mountains with each passing day. My opportunities to enjoy the bright yellows of fall were dwindling fast and would soon be completely gone.
Blood began to drip from my hands as the devil’s club lived up to its name. I looked down and felt the blood trickling down my fingers. A splash of crimson dropped onto one of the giant leaves.
I watched my blood run down along a vein in the leaf as I moved past it. My legs and feet carried me up the hillside but my mind wandered. The dash of red that my blood gave to the yellowing devil’s club reminded me of the Native American legend of The Hunting of the Great Bear.
The tale of the pursuit of the Great Bear is a part of several different Native American cultures and offers an explanation for the changing colors of the leaves. The myth also explains the constellation Ursa Major, more commonly known as the Big Dipper or Great Bear.
Legend has it that a party of seven hunters were out in the wilderness when they came across the greatest bear any of them had ever seen. The hunters immediately began stalking the bear. They pursued it through the entire summer. The bear had reached the end of the world as Autumn fell across the Earth. The Great Bear stood where the land meets the sky as the hunters approached. It leaped off the edge of the Earth and into the night sky in hopes that the hunters would not follow.
Several of the hunters decided to return to their villages instead of pursuing the Great Bear into the sky. Three of the hunters were brave enough to follow the bear and they all plunged off the edge of the Earth and into the night sky.
The bear ran away with the men in hot pursuit. The intrepid hunters got as close to the bear as possible and fired their arrows.
The arrows found their mark and blood splattered from the Great Bear. The bleeding bear continued to run away across the night sky. Blood from the Great Bear dripped down from the heavens and stained the leaves of the trees. It was said that the blood of the Great Bear continues to create the brilliant palette of colors we enjoy each fall.
Today we know that as summer fades into fall the reduced sunlight of shorter days signals plants to stop producing chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is important because it helps trees create energy from sunlight through the process of photosynthesis.
Chlorophyll is more prevalent during the long, sunny days of the spring and summer months so the leaves are completely green. When the days become shorter and the production of chlorophyll subsides the dominant green color begins to fade. That allows the reds, oranges, and yellows to become more visible.
Many of the spectacular colors we enjoy each fall are actually in the leaves throughout the summer but red is not. Anthocyanins create the red hues we enjoy in trees like red maples and scarlet oaks but are not found in leaves until the chlorophyll is broken down. When the temperature drops and shorter days arrive the chlorophyll breaks down and allows all of the colors to be revealed.
While I was thinking about the tale of the hunting of the Great Bear, the distinct sound of a large animal breathing heavily emanated from the woods. It suddenly struck me that I should probably be more focused on any actual bears that I might stumble across while hiking on the Kenai Peninsula. I continued my trek on that beautiful October day until I emerged from the forest of spruce and fir trees.
The unique glacial waters of Kenai Lake and the Kenai River greeted me. Turquoise water reflected the hues of autumn in Alaska while low-lying clouds filtered through the trees. I marveled at the remarkable scenery, took a few pictures, and continued my hike around the edge of the magical water.
Along the way, my eyes feasted upon a host of magnificent vistas. I thought about the treats of autumn as I lifted my eyes toward the mountains. The “termination dust” wrapped the hills in a blanket of white powder and I knew that the harsh, dark days of winter would soon envelop The Last Frontier.
I had, indeed, wandered with dear autumn as far as I could go but I will always keep her in my soul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.