“There’s one!” my son yelled, as he saw the fun noodle slap the water and start to take off. The chase was on, and we eventually tracked down the catfish pulling the “jug” like a scene out of “Jaws,” and got it on the stringer. Within an hour or so, we had two more cats in the bag.
It was only later, long after the filets were in the freezer, that I thought about how these fish, and the fun opportunity to harvest them with my son, came to be. Or, how it is that we enjoy such wonderful deer, turkey and even elk hunting in the U.S. these days. Or why we now have abundant bald eagles, American alligators, and some other formerly endangered species. As much as we might fault our government from time to time, it is legislation that helps ensure fish, game and all other species are conserved for future generations to enjoy.
There are numerous state and federal laws that help protect our fish resources, including the Dingell-Johnson Act, also called the Sport Fishing Recreation Act, which created a 10% tax on sport fishing and boating equipment that states use to fund the management of fishing and boating recreation. Dingell-Johnson is one reason that states have the funds to stock lakes, protect and manage fisheries, and restore endangered fish species, all because anglers and boaters are willing to pay extra for their hooks, bobbers, worms and life jackets.
The Pittman-Robertson Act is similar. Also called the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, it created an 11% tax on firearms, ammo and archery equipment, with the funds again sent to the states, but this time for wildlife conservation. Like anglers, hunters and recreational shooters have been the primary funding sources for wildlife conservation in the United States. If people just stopped hunting and fishing, billions of dollars would not be put toward conservation efforts, and a variety of species – including songbirds, frogs, butterflies, and bats, as well as the catfish, trout, white-tailed deer and turkey that we like to chase – would not be conserved.
Unfortunately, that is just what some members of Congress are trying to do. Recently a bill was introduced with 50 co-signers to repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act. The cosigners believe that the bill threatens Second Amendment rights, although the National Shooting Sports Foundation opposes it, and multiple sportsman’s groups, including the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, have argued vehemently against such a repeal because the results would be catastrophic to wildlife.
Congress is also working on legislation that would help wildlife and fisheries even more than ever before. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is bipartisan legislation that recently passed the House and is currently in the Senate. It would invest almost $1.4 billion per year in state, local, and tribal efforts to help wildlife at risk, to restore wildlife habitat, and to stop the decline of biodiversity. The goal is to invest in species before they become endangered, which previous science has shown is a much more efficient use of conservation funds.
You can help pass RAWA and preserve the Pittman-Robertson Act by contacting your senators and representatives. It is our democracy, and each of us has a voice in legislation, but we have to speak out and make sure our voices are heard.
We are blessed to live in a democratic republic, and, even with the expansion of our human footprint across the continent, to have abundant fish and wildlife resources. However, the conservation of wildlife depends on our democracy, and what we do with it. The hunters, shooters, anglers, and boaters that willingly pay extra to conserve species have been voting for almost a century with their wallets and pocketbooks, and it well past time that we all stand up to help support their efforts, by supporting legislation to help conserve wildlife and defeating those bills those that work against it.
Both our democracy and our wildlife conservation are not permanent fixtures. They are both as strong as the people that protect, foster, and conserve them. Working together, our democracy and conservation efforts can both flourish, and we will enjoy celebrating Independence Day and wildlife and fisheries legislation for years to come, whether we do so with a rod and reel, a shotgun or compound bow, or even a catfish jug and a canoe.
