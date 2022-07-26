“There’s one!” my son yelled, as he saw the fun noodle slap the water and start to take off.  The chase was on, and we eventually tracked down the catfish pulling the “jug” like a scene out of “Jaws,” and got it on the stringer. Within an hour or so, we had two more cats in the bag. 

It was only later, long after the filets were in the freezer, that I thought about how these fish, and the fun opportunity to harvest them with my son, came to be. Or, how it is that we enjoy such wonderful deer, turkey and even elk hunting in the U.S. these days. Or why we now have abundant bald eagles, American alligators, and some other formerly endangered species. As much as we might fault our government from time to time, it is legislation that helps ensure fish, game and all other species are conserved for future generations to enjoy.  