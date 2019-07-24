I’ve believed for a long time that one can learn lots of useful information by reading newspapers, and no where could that be more true than from reading Marshall Ward’s column “Republican false claims” in the July 17, 2019, issue of the Ledger.
I was shocked to learn that Republicans are such awful people and that they advocate such awful things. That Mr. Ward gives no specific names or citations to support his assertions is of no consequence because, as we know, anything repeated three times in Washington or New York is a fact. The only problem Mr. Ward fails to blame Republicans for is how they – no doubt at the behest of Wall Street fat cats and oil barons – have tricked the American people into ignoring global warming. Thankfully, we have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Al Gore and Ken Wolf to straighten us out on that. What a relief!
There is another false, ridiculous and disgusting claim Republicans make. It is that unborn babies are human beings in the process of being created by God in His image and are therefore entitled to the legal protections of personhood stated in the Declaration of Independence and United States Constitution. How could any intelligent, rational and educated person believe such nonsense when Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the Planned Parenthood website clearly say otherwise? It is beyond me.
The cataracts have now been removed from my mind and now I see clearly. For centuries, political sovereignty has been defined by geographical boundaries, but that was a big hoax. The entire world is just one great big happy family. There really is no difference between Mexico and the United States, or between North Korea and South Korea, or between Italy and Germany or Kentucky and Tennessee. Geographical boundaries are just another crazy notion left to us by wicked, racist white nationalist Republicans so that they may hold power and exploit all those innocent people who simply want to live on the streets at public expense and shoot drugs.
Another thing Republicans do is claim their outrageous behaviors are their rights under the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution when actually what they are doing is nothing but hate speech, pure and simple. They actually believe that the government is not entitled to 80% of your paycheck and that if you want to succeed, you should work hard and play by the rules. They do not believe that everyone is entitled to a guaranteed income whether he works or not, but they do believe that, if someone breaks into your home during the night and tries to kill you and rape your wife, you have the right to defend yourself and your home with a firearm. Can you imagine? They actually believe these awful things. Another of their perverted ideas is that the free market can allocate resources better than a bureaucracy, but anyone who has ever been to Cuba knows that is not true.
It seems clear that if our society is ever going to be the blissful utopia not seen since the Third Reich, the Soviet Union and China’s Great Leap Forward, all these outrageous, diabolical fictions must be labeled hate speech and banned outright. There can simply be no place for such hate-filled ideas in our new “progressive” world order. Or, better yet, perhaps we ought to go one step further and ban not only their ideas but the people who hold them, too. Then we’ll be rid of them all and have nothing more to worry about!
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.