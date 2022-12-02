“Winter through your hoary frost, I travel on, longing to be lost.” - Angie Weiland-Crosby
The silence of my footsteps was deafening. I sank into the soft snow that blanketed the floor of the woods at least a foot with every cautious step I took. Deep in the woods, the pitch-black of a winter morning in Alaska shrouded me in anonymity while I pondered what might be waiting with my next step. I traveled on, longing to be lost.
A temperature that had not climbed above zero degrees Fahrenheit for several days coupled with the characteristic darkness of Alaska in December created conditions that I had not experienced often in my lifetime. It was my first winter in Alaska and I began my trek that morning in search of the perfect place to watch the sun peek over the Kenai Mountains. As I hiked through the dense trees the only visible light came from my small headlamp. It illuminated a tiny area right in front of me that was just enough to allow me to navigate around every fallen tree and crevice in my path.
The journey through the forest seemed to take an eternity in the still, cold blackness. I was certain that I left the house early enough to ensure ample time for my hike to the Kenai River before the sun’s scheduled appearance. My certainty faded with each frigid step into the deep snow.
The difficulty of trudging through snow that enveloped my entire lower leg was beginning to wear on me so I paused for a moment to rest. Taking respite on a fallen log, I turned off my headlamp and sat in complete and utter darkness. It felt like I was suspended in nothingness. My body was in a freezing place totally devoid of sound and light. The sheer isolation of the moment struck me and I wondered if that was what it would feel like to drift alone in outer space.
As my eyes adjusted to the darkness I became more acutely aware of my surroundings. The undisturbed snow seemed to produce its own light and clearly marked a path through the thick undergrowth of the woods. The muffled sound of ice cracking in the distance let me know that I was indeed getting close to the Kenai River.
The world around me seemed to radiate a gentle light of its own and I looked up at the treetops. I was hoping to find the faint glow of the northern lights coming out to play. While ‘Lady Aurora’ was not ready to put on a show the soft glow of silvery light dancing on the trees in the darkness gave me a small taste of something I would soon be gawking at in wonder.
A renewed energy coursed through me and I set off again without turning on my headlamp. The sounds emanating from the Kenai River grew louder with every stride and I knew that I was getting close. Within minutes I emerged from the trees and stepped onto the icy bank of the river.
The creaking and groaning of the ice flow now completely surrounded me. I decided that it would be a good idea to turn my light back on while walking down the icy shoreline. The otherworldly sounds of the ice flow gave my trek its own soundtrack.
A dim pink and orange light slowly filled the sky beyond the mountains. Seeing the silhouette of the mountain range against the backdrop of the growing light grabbed my attention and I stopped in my tracks. Suddenly, it didn’t matter if I had found the perfect spot to watch the sun climb over the mountain top and I settled down to enjoy the show.
The pinkish hues soon disappeared and gave way to an orange glow. Growing light from the sun got caught in the steam rising up off of the nearly frozen river and created an almost mystical scene. I marveled at the way the radiance of the sun danced off the water and seemed to set the steam ablaze.
Before long the sun had cleared the highest mountain peak and I thought the show was over. I began to gather my things and prepare for the trip back home. It didn’t dawn on me that there might be something magical just waiting for me to discover it.
The soft glow that I had seen coming from the branches of the trees in the darkness now glimmered like a curtain of diamonds in the daylight. In the cover of darkness, I had thought that snow adorned the trees but in the bright light of day, I realized that I was wrong. I gazed at the scene along the Kenai River in disbelief.
Everything in sight was covered in a thick layer of brilliant ice crystals. I reached out and touched a branch and the powdery softness of the ice surprised me. The hoarfrost was so fine and feathery that it disintegrated in a cloud of ice dust upon touch.
Hoarfrost is not the average frost that one can find on their lawn or their windshield on a cold morning. When hoarfrost is formed the ice crystals grow much larger due to more extreme conditions. The larger crystals create stunningly dramatic scenes as ice forms on objects when the temperature and levels of moisture in the air are ideal.
The name given to the type of frost that produces such picturesque scenery does not seem to coincide with the beauty of the phenomenon. Scholars are not certain who originally coined the term or how it became so widely used. We do know that the first use of the term “hoarfrost” came during medieval times. The name likely originated sometime during the 13th century in England and over time became the accepted term because of its common use.
But why “hoarfrost”? The old English adjective “hoary” was used to describe something gray or white. Hoary became a common term used to describe an older man who had white hair and a white beard. It is likely that the thick frost appeared to hang off of the branches of a tree like a white beard, or accumulate on objects so thickly that it appeared to be white hair and “hoary frost” soon merged into hoarfrost.
Hoarfrost needs certain conditions to form but is not all that uncommon if you are willing to look for it. The northern parts of the United States see hoarfrost more regularly but it can be found anywhere the right conditions occur. A clear, calm night when the air is extremely cold and moist is necessary.
If the surface temperature of an object is well below freezing the moisture in the air can freeze on that object. Hoarfrost occurs when the gaseous state of water vapor comes into contact with frozen surfaces. When this happens the gas turns into a solid without going through the liquid stage. The ice crystals that form under ideal conditions can grow quite large and result in the heavy accumulation of hoarfrost.
I stared in amazement at the winter wonderland the thick coating of hoarfrost had helped create. There was not another soul around so it felt like the whole dazzling display was meant just for me. Longing to be lost in the magical landscape I traveled on down the river.
A twinge of guilt grew from deep within me. I realized that my sense of regret was born from the fact that I could not truly share the wonder of that moment with anyone else on the planet. My thoughts immediately turned to the joy that the scene would bring to my wife and son.
I turned around and began the journey home. I traveled on, longing to be lost no more.
