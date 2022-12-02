“Winter through your hoary frost, I travel on, longing to be lost.” - Angie Weiland-Crosby

The silence of my footsteps was deafening. I sank into the soft snow that blanketed the floor of the woods at least a foot with every cautious step I took. Deep in the woods, the pitch-black of a winter morning in Alaska shrouded me in anonymity while I pondered what might be waiting with my next step. I traveled on, longing to be lost.