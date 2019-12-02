As the barista leans across the counter with my first coffee of the day, she gestures toward me with her free hand.
“Love your necklace,” she says.
My fingertips graze the slender silver rope I threw on at the last minute before leaving home, the best I could do to cheer up my dreary ensemble. Top to bottom, eyeglass frames to the toes of my boots, I am garbed in all black. Full ninja.
“When I’m old, I want to dress like you,” the young woman is saying.
She is so sweet and sincere, it is clear she means it as a compliment. Nevertheless, the word “old” digs into me. Had I gripped the foam cup any tighter, the coffee would have erupted like Vesuvius.
“Thank you.” Words muttered through clenched teeth with a half-hearted smile.
What is it about being called “old” that makes me want to snap at the speaker? Why do I cringe when people claim that getting old is not for the weak, the faint of heart or wimps?
Multiple messages in the media claim it is possible to age with grace. There are cosmetics to mask the signs of aging, medicines to revitalize faltering energy, even communities with amenities to still the steady drumbeat of decline.
I grab the remote whenever former “Good Morning, America” host Joan Lunden appears on screen to claim there is a “place for mom.” This service is the nation’s largest assisted living referral service, according to its website. “We are paid by our participating communities,” it says, “therefore our service is offered at no charge to families.”
In the map on the homepage, western Kentucky is blanked out by the caption, “Find Senior Living Communities.” A video narrated by Ms. Lunden gushes about elder care facilities that offer “amazing amenities like movie theaters, exercise rooms, and swimming pools.”
She goes on to mention public cafés, bars and bistros, even pet service, all against vistas of gracious living.
Another map on the site invites viewers to click to view costs in your area. Kentucky, unfortunately, has no link, but some basic information about assisted living explains that the average cost of a spot in an assisted living facility in 2018 was $4,000 a month. For a semi-private or private room, the average nearly more than doubles, to $7,441 and $8,365, respectively.
While the cost can vary drastically across regions, the impact is discouraging.
Leaving the Web, I scan my personal collection of books for uplifting thoughts. A slender pamphlet, “Art, Age, and the River,” by sculptor Jane Teller, catches my eye. At the end of her life, she assembled her thoughts and illustrated them with images of her artwork.
“Aging is aggravating,” she wrote, “but I suppose I should try to be accepting and graceful – submit as though I had a lovely silk prayer shawl over my head … Instead I feel like growing fingernail claws and rending the shawl to ribbons.”
Chuckling at the notion of claws, I put Jane’s book aside and continue looking until I find, “Winter Grace: Spirituality and Aging,” by Kathleen Fischer. I’m not sure I ever read the whole thing, but as I flip through the pages, I find a highlighted sentence I will take as my mantra from now on:
“The deepest grace of winter is the faith that there will be yet another spring.”
