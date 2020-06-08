Read this sentence and count the F’s: “Finished files are the result of years of scientific study combind with the experience of years.”
Seems like a no-brainer. At least that’s what I thought when I encountered this statement in a recent Lunch & Learn Zoom session at the Calloway County Public Library. The presenter, Dr. MarTeze D. Hammonds, talked to the online audience about the topic “Basics of Diversity & Inclusion.”
He used the sentence above to make an important point.
When he asked participants how many F’s they counted, there were several answers. I was sure I was right. I counted four. Easy-peazy.
Imagine my chagrin to learn there were six. How was it possible to miss such a simple question?
Dr. Hammonds then zeroed in. “How many of you,” he asked, “saw the typo in the word ‘combind’?”
Hands raised. Some participants clicked in “Yes.” There may have been one or two feeling righteous satisfaction about identifying the error.
What followed was a teachable moment. Is it possible, the facilitator surmised, that some people skip small words like “of” because we relegate them to insignificance?
In so doing, according to Hammonds, “We miss the big picture.”
Right now, at home and around the world, the big picture is complex and menacing. In just three months, a pandemic has taken more than 108,000 lives in America, and the numbers are rising. As unemployment soars to record levels, the economy is struggling to recover. Moreover, the virus has increased impact on people of reduced immunity, the elderly, the poor, the imprisoned, front line workers and black and brown people.
Snaking back to the very roots of this country, institutional racism continues. This history of racial injustice is exacerbated by a recent string of unwarranted deaths at the hands of law enforcement – including the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville. As a result, protests throughout the U.S. and around the world testify to inequity.
Even in Murray, Kentucky, people of all ages and backgrounds have gathered together to express their belief that “Black Lives Matter,” risking pepper spray and gun threats in exercising First Amendment rights.
Sadly, there is no vaccination for the ills confronting our community, but listening, really listening, is one antidote for what ails us.
“You have to listen as if you must defend what another person is saying to you,” MarTeze Hammonds asserts. “Challenge yourself.”
In other words, this is not the time for reverting to the “We’ve always done it this way …” attitude. To be a change agent, he explained, people must be open.
According to a quote on his LinkedIn profile, MarTeze Hammonds is, “A lifelong change agent—one day at a time.”
The Murray native, is a student affairs professional, consultant, social justice advocate/trainer, educator, motivational speaker and a life coach. His education began at Head Start, then moved on to local schools through grade 12. At Murray State University, he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, and then completed a doctorate in Education at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He has held a variety of professional and executive positions in higher education, and is now Senior Consultant/Diversity and Inclusion at the American Cancer Society.
In addition to his work with ACS, MarTeze Hammonds is the founder of MDH Consulting Group, and his presentation at the Calloway County Library last week was in that capacity.
In 90 minutes, he guided the group through a series of ideas intended to meet us where we are. “This is not a gotcha session,” he said.
Dr. Hammonds left participants with sound advice: “Advance with goodness and grace,” while keeping in mind that “Diversity and inclusion are about giving value to every human being no matter our differences.”
For those who missed it, a link to the presentation will be available through the end of today on the site of the Calloway County Library (callowaycountylibrary.org).
For additional information about MarTeze Hammonds’ participation in a recent local gathering, go to https://www.murrayledger.com/news/local/community-members-hold-protest-march-vigil/article_a39bc10e-a456-11ea-a5a0-779e6c5cc842.html.
