“Who’d like to read?”
Julia answers right away. “I can read. Sure. And if I have a problem with a word, can I ask?”
“Oh, yes,” the librarian responds.
Thus begins the second meeting of the WATCH Warriors, one of the many book discussion groups facilitated by the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL).
Seventeen adults gather around a long table, each one with a copy of the book called “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio. After brief introductions and a welcome from Sandy Linn, CCPL’s community relations coordinator, everyone finds the right page and Julia begins.
She reads with expression, barely having to pause for help with pronunciation. About halfway down the page, she gets to dialogue.
No problem.
In fact, when she reads the sentence, “Oh! Well, I was kind of kidding.” There are a few chuckles as she gives just the right emphasis to “kind of.”
The participants follow the oral reading carefully, some using a bookmark to keep them on the right line, with others following along with one finger or just their eyes.
The room is quiet except for Julia’s voice, until we hit the next page and the main character blurts out that his dad once had a teacher named Miss Butt. Everyone laughs.
Murray’s WATCH, a day training program for developmentally and intellectually disabled adults, sits right next door to the public library. WATCHfolks are used to coming to the library for various outreach programs, but the WATCH Warriors is something new altogether, a book discussion group designed specifically for them.
The idea is simple and inclusive. The program focuses on the love of books and the magic of being transported to different worlds and meeting interesting characters. Taking that journey with a group of friends – and also talking about it – makes the whole WATCH Warriors experience even more fun.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for some time,” Sandy Linn remarks.
The current selection, “Wonder,” is a story about a boy, August Pullman. In the first sentence on page 1, he admits that he does ordinary things like eating ice cream, riding his bike, and playing ball. “I have an Xbox,” he says.
He goes on to explain that he only feels ordinary inside. “But I know ordinary kids don’t make other ordinary kids run away screaming in playgrounds. I know ordinary kids don’t get stared at wherever they go.”
Because of his disfigured face, Auggie says, “If I found a magic lamp and I could have on wish, I would wish that I had a normal face that no one ever noticed at all.”
All the surgeries and hospital stays he had to endure meant that homeschooling made sense. But now that he is ten, his parents have enrolled him in fifth grade at a local prep school. The section of “Wonder” the WATCH Warriors are reading covers Auggie’s orientation at Beecher Prep.
Julia is still reading aloud at the part where Auggie meets the principal under the watchful eyes of his parents, and then four of his future classmates enter the room, ready to take him on a tour of the school.
When Julia finishes her three pages, the group applauds and says, “Good job!” and Mrs. Linn asks some questions about what they have read.
They agree that people sometimes say things that are hurtful, even when they know better. “But big kids know what they’re saying,” Crystal chimes in.
“Little kids speak their mind,” Julia reminds us.
Mrs. Linn gives a personal example that happened once when she was conducting a story hour with little kids. As she went to sit down in one of the kid-size chairs, a little boy pointed out, “Miss Sandy, that chair is for little butts, not big butts,” and we all had a laugh.
Michael and Hunter are the next volunteers, and they read about Auggie’s tour of the school. As the characters go from the science lab to the music room, their various personalities begin to emerge. In follow-up discussion, someone declares the character Julian a “smart aleck.”
By the end of 12 pages, we concur that Julian is a bit of a jerk, and that we all have enjoyed the day’s reading. The Warriors will be back next week for more “Wonder.”
“And when we finish the book,” Sandy Linn says, “we’ll see the movie.”
The Calloway County Public Library is located at 710 Main Street, Murray. The website is callowaycountylibrary.org. More information about WATCH, Inc. is available at murraywatch.org. The “Wonder” website is online at https://wonderthebook.com, and a trailer of the film, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDPEKXx_lAI.
“Main Street” is published each Monday in the Murray Ledger & Times. It can be read at www.murrayledger.com and www.constancealexander.com. To reach the author, email constancealexander@twc.com.
