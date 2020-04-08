In 1993, Beth Belote attended a writing workshop at Calloway County Public Library. Participants were encouraged to sift through a lifetime of memories and come up with one that was particularly vivid. Then it was up to the writer to embellish the thought by adding sensory details and lively dialogue to flesh out the past. Beth Belote did a masterful job, but her family didn’t discover what she’d written until 2019, when the piece was found tucked in with some boxed things after Beth’s death.
“My Little Hammer,” was Beth’s account of living in Cuba, Kentucky, riding into Mayfield with her father, and getting a little tack hammer that she “lost” and found, all in one day.
Yes, it is a simple story, but the essay is rich in details that make the setting come alive for readers.
Beth described Cuba as a “small village, ten miles due south of Mayfield.” Although the distance was relatively small, Beth’s father allowed an hour for treks to town because the “gravel road was winding and filled with chug holes.”
“I can see myself now, sitting on the edge of the seat, holding on to the dashboard,” she said of one of her earliest memories.
Tactile details like this one take the reader on the ride with Beth.
She remembers her blue starched cotton dress that “hung in pleats from the shoulders,” and, like any little lady of the time, she carried a purse. Hers was red with a “large button face.”
When she got tired of the journey, she sat back and traced the outline of the button face, its eyes, and mouth with her finger.
Passing the house of “the richest man in western Kentucky,” she always could be counted on to say the same thing: “Daddy, I bet that Ed Gardner’s wife pays a hundred dollars for a handkerchief.”
Without fail, Beth’s father replied, “I don’t think so.”
One of the most touching sections of Beth Belote’s mini-memoir is the way she detailed the pride she felt when she and her father walked around Mayfield. She marveled at how many men stopped to shake hands with him and call him by name.
Crossing the street brought another happy feeling. When her father extended his index finger, Beth “reached up to clutch it” and felt very secure.
A stop at the bank was another feature. The president (and owner of the fancy, landmark house Beth remembered) would get up from his desk to greet Beth’s father. “My father was my hero,” Beth claimed, “and I thought he was a very important man.”
On one of their trips to town, Beth’s father gave her a little tack hammer. When Beth asked him why she was supposed to bring the hammer when they visited the general store owned by Mitchell Rhodes and his sons Carl and Fred, Mr. Belote answered, “Why I am going to hit Mitchell Rhodes in the head!”
Startled by his admission, Beth hid the hammer in a space between sacks of flour. Minutes later, when her dad wanted to use the hammer to tack up a poster, Beth rolled her eyes and told him she didn’t know what happened to it.
Before they left to go back home, she managed to retrieve the hammer without getting caught, or so she imagined. “I will never know if my father realized what had happened,” she confessed at the end of her story, adding, “but I never until this day told anyone the story of my little hammer.”
Thanks to reader Marion O’Rourke for sharing this priceless memory of her mother, who took the time to put pen to paper to share this little bit of Cuba in Graves County, Kentucky, and write a story that has nothing to do with the memorable basketball team of 1951-52.
