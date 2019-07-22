If it weren’t for my brother-in-law, I would have missed the moon landing in 1969. I was spending the summer with my sister Jeanne and her husband, David. They lived in Burlingame, in California’s Bay Area. Haight-Ashbury was hot, Janis Joplin was still singing, and the Berkeley Barb newspaper was the nexus between free speech and free sex.
We, of course, were not part of that scene. My sister was a librarian in South San Francisco and my brother-in-law was in architectural sales for a major corporation. In a nod to popular culture, she wore mini-skirts, and he sported long sideburns and ties wider than a grown man’s hand.
I had just finished a year of teaching and was taking time to think about the future and where I wanted to spend it. Most days, I hitched a ride into the city with David to explore museums, restaurants and historic sites, while also observing the strange counterculture of hippies, Hara Krishna and flower children of all ages.
As a freshman in high school in 1961, I remembered when President Kennedy publicly introduced the idea of the USA landing on the moon. It was just six weeks after USSR’s Yuri Gagarin became the first human to reach space, and the ambitious goal seemed romantic, something out of a storybook. I had no doubt that our handsome, vibrant president and the brilliant people he attracted could get it done, and we would live happily ever after as a result.
But then came the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Kennedy assassination, the acceleration of the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement and more assassinations – Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. What good was going to the moon when the earth was on fire with turmoil at home and war in southeast Asia?
July 20, 1969, was a Sunday, and it was 11 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Pacific time when Apollo landed. The way I remember it, I was taking a nap, and it was David who woke me up when Neil Armstrong was ready to walk on the moon. I remember him saying something like, “You don’t want to miss this.”
He had set up a camera in front of their color TV to capture the moment, and I did watch. He was right. Why sleep through history in the making?
Just tonight, watching an interview with Michael Collins – who piloted the mothership while Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the moon’s surface – I was touched by his memories of the voyage. He had no regret about not stepping foot on the moon. His job was of vital importance to the mission.
He remembers the anxiety as the spacecraft lifted off and began the journey home. Looking back on the vast universe, he said, “The moon was nothing compared to the earth.”
Today there is talk about going back to the moon and then on to Mars. Reflecting on the words of Michael Collins, however, I agree with his sentiment. The earth is our home, nothing compares to it, and there are steps forward that need to be taken. We can do it if we set some goals and work toward them, one small step at a time.
For more information about the moon landing, go to: https://www.cnet.com/news/apollo-11-anniversary-a-quick-guide-to-the-first-moon-landing/.
