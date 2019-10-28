My wedding ring was gone. Amidst comings and goings in a hectic week, I lost track of it. After searching through luggage, pockets and the usual nooks, I even prayed to St. Anthony, the patron of lost things. Nada. Called the hotel where we stayed and asked them to search the room, but they found nothing. After a week, I concluded it was gone forever.
Serves me right, I figured, for not paying attention.
Of course, the ring is precious as a symbol of my marriage. In addition, it was the last work of art crafted by a beloved artist before illness stole his ability to create beautiful things. The gold band was bevelled with a random series of indentations the size of pinpricks. From a distance, it looked like millions of other wedding rings, but – like so many things – its unique identity was apparent up close.
Upon reflection, that metaphor applies to many things. Take, for example, the extraordinary opportunity we have in our community to attend musical performances, recitals, and concerts, often at no cost. A case in point was last week, when Murray State University’s Women’s Chorus and the University Concert Choir presented their fall concert on Sunday afternoon in Lovett Auditorium.
The program, conducted by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist, was a series of stunning vocal performances. Inspiring poems and praises were put to music by composers from past and present. Hildegard von Bingen represented the twelfth century in a musical rendition of Canticle to the Spirit. Other selections featured sacred texts, poetry, and a stirring South African anthem.
Poems by Sara Teasdale, 20th century American poet from St. Louis, were particularly touching. “Only in Sleep,” featuring soloist Chloe Frisby, ended with a compelling question about dreams of playmates from childhood.
Louise comes back with her brown hair braided, Annie with ringlets, warm and wild,
Only in sleep time is forgotten – what may have come to them, who can know?”
So many lost things.
Another eloquent reminder showed up in Poem-A-Day this morning, with Nickole Brown’s “Prayer to be Still and Know.”
The poet asks the Lord to:
let my ears go secret agent, each
a microphone so hot it picks up things
silent, reverbing even the hum of stone…
Adding some background in her brief narrative about the poem, Ms. Brown mentions her current study of human-animal relationships, citing David George Haskell’s “The Songs of Trees” and Jon Young’s “What the Robin Knows.” Both books, she says, “make the singular plea for humans to stop and listen hard to what the natural world is saying.”
The poet goes on to claim that being still is actually “a command to stop fighting in a time of deep unrest and war – not unlike our world today, especially with such ecological devastation at hand. To me,” she continues, “the charge is not to step into nature to passively receive peace but to actively pay attention, and ultimately, to fight for something greater than ourselves.”
Don’t stop here. There’s just a little more to ponder:
A recent New York Times article begins with the startling quote: “The skies are emptying out.”
It goes on to report that the number of birds in the U.S. and Canada has fallen by 29 percent since 1970, 2.9 billion fewer birds taking wing now than 50 years ago.
Various scientific studies corroborate the findings, and additional information suggests that as birds disappear the sounds of nature fade away. Sadly, some of the most affected groups are warblers, with a population that dropped by 617 million between 2007 and 2018.
Other bird groups are flourishing, however, including the tiny warbler-like vireo. They are booming, with 89 million more than in 1970. All this is happening in plain sight, yet the changes have escaped most of us.
Speaking for myself, I admit to being oblivious to potential oblivion. Nickole Brown’s poems and the books and article mentioned are a reminder to pay attention.
And oh, the wedding ring. I found it after three weeks, right on top of my bureau, hidden in plain sight. I was just not paying enough attention.
Information about Nickole Brown’s poems, including her newest chapbook – “To Those Who Were Our First Gods” – is available at https://www.nickolebrown.com/poems. The Times article is online at https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/19/science/bird-populations-america-canada.html.
“Main Street” is published each Monday in the Murray Ledger & Times. It can be read at www.murrayledger.com and www.constancealexander.com. To reach the author, email constancealexander@twc.com.
