As football season continues, it’s important to realize that there is more blitzing going on off the gridiron. Last fall, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes and Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute created a new activity for LBL, the BioBlitz. The results were amazing: 97 observers and 373 identifiers made almost 2000 observations of 777 different species. In the spring, the blitzers did it again: 101 observers and 506 identifiers helped catalog 3,211 observations of 1,042 species. Did anyone expect such an outcome, particularly the amazing diversity that these observers documented? The results have been far beyond anyone’s expectations.
The observer named “meleagle” again ran away with the show, both in terms of most observations (1,225) and species (592), doubling the number of species this one person identified in the fall. Whomever you are, thank you for your tremendous effort! But many thanks to the other leaders as well: sbrockway, asherhiggins91, gage_barnes, and lblv round out the top five from last spring. Hundreds of other participants also contributed significantly to the program, and every single observation is important to the program. Everyone is congratulated for the amazing success of our first full year of BioBlitz.
With fall is upon us, however, it is time to blitz again. The Fall BioBlitz started Sept. 18 and runs until Nov. 14, and we are already up to 1,043 species by 363 identifiers. I hope you will join them!
In case you are new to the BioBlitz, here is how it works. A BioBlitz is just a name to describe an event that could be a day, a week, or a few months, that allows people to document and learn more about nature, while providing valuable data to regional resource managers as well as scientists across the globe. This citizen science activity invites participants to come to LBL to document sightings of wildlife, plants, fungi, and all other forms of life throughout the fall season. The BioBlitz uses an app called iNaturalist, which helps compile the photos that everyone uploads from their phones or digital cameras.
The data we are collecting will be useful to help LBL biologists and land managers make more informed conservation and management decisions in the future, and perhaps spark new research opportunities for Murray State students, staff, and faculty members. For example, by repeating the BioBlitz over time, scientists can gain insight on phenology the changes in timing of things, like spring bird migrations, the emergence of wildflowers, or the activity of other species — which can help us understand, and respond to, the impacts of climate change.
All that is needed to participate is a smartphone or digital camera, and a willingness to spend some time in LBL. Participants take photos of observations such as insects, birds, wildflowers, and more, and upload them to the LBL BioBlitz project page on iNaturalist via the app or website. Participants can search for “LBL Fall 2021 BioBlitz” in iNaturalist and find it right away. The iNaturalist app is a free download, and there is no fee to participate. In fact, this fall there are BioBlitz t-shirts for our top participants!
The BioBlitz offers outdoor enthusiasts, students, and home-educating families a COVID-friendly, socially-distanced activity that they can do this fall. Not only is it an opportunity to get outside and learn through exploration, but it is also a chance to contribute to science. For more information or questions about participating, please contact either LBL’s Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@friendsoflbl.org or the Woodlands Nature Station at mlindstrom@friendsoflbl.org.
When you are thinking about fall activities, and there are many to choose from, consider tightening that backpack strap, grabbing your phone and a bottle of water, and joining the BioBlitz. You’ll have fun, get out of the house and gain some exercise, and you’ll be helping LBL managers and university scientists understand our changing world all at the same time. As much as it might be hard for some of us to admit, even a football game can’t do that. Come outside and blitz this fall!
