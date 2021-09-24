You’ve already seen the survey form we ran last month asking readers to evaluate our performance. I take the results of that survey seriously and while we can’t accommodate every request, we certainly pay attention and correct the items we can. We want to give the readers everything they ask for within our power.
First, thank you for filling out the survey and sending it in. We randomly chose one as a winner for a complimentary one-year subscription. Congratulations to Tommy Patterson!
I’d like to say we’re coming off a tough year due to CdOVID, however, it seems like just when we think we’re out of the woods, we hit another mountain to cross with this disease. So, suffice to say we are still in it.
Our goal with our survey is to keep our pulse on the community. The only thing that dipped this time around in readership was Sudoku (23%). I know Sudoku is a popular item in our paper because there have been a couple times it was inadvertently left out and we received a ton of calls asking about it. It’s safe for another year, but just remember, if you like Sudoku, fill out a survey next year and send it in.
Martha Andrus topped all columnists again this year at 90% readership, followed by a newcomer for us, but not to Murray, Rob Cross and his Cross Trekkings column on the Outdoor page (83%).
One thing that stands out from some of the comments sent in on the bottom of the survey is the split in comments about us being a liberal paper and some saying we’re a conservative paper. I have to assess that as we’re covering both entities equally, or I’ll say that’s always our goal. Politics and religion are something that’s a hard discussion and we want to report everything fairly. It’s the same with the school systems. Sometimes we’re at the mercy of the designated public information representative from each school and what they have to offer at the time, but we don’t favor either school from a philosophical standpoint. I think the two school systems here are the best in the country and I’ve lived in several communities.
I got some disapproval for some of the material I’ve voiced an opinion about in my column; thank you for weighing in. While I may or may not agree, that’s what makes our country free. We can disagree and continue to co-exist. It doesn’t mean you or I will change our opinion, but we can still get along.
I have to give a shout out to the staff here at the MLT. I’ve worked at a lot of newspapers and I’ve never worked with a more talented group of individuals as I do here in Murray. I’ve been around a lot of talent in my newspaper career at different places, but here we have a dream team with every department having standout employees.
You’ll notice we’ve made a few changes in our daily package. Our biggest change of late is our sports section. We’ve not had the type of sports section I’ve wanted for a while, but we’ve found the right fit for the coverage - John Wright. John has been with the newspaper paper for several years and has quite a following. He’s been in the news business all his life and he started in sports. He’s taken the bull by the horns and his sports packages are showing his expertise.
Martha, Hawkins Teague, Deonna Watson, Rob Cross and Steve Springer are taking care of business in the other areas of the newsroom. Martha’s Community News and Lifestyles page for the Weekend Edition are second to none.
Hunter Shaw and Dana Bramley take care of the front office duties and they’ll help you when you come in for a subscription renewal or a classified ad for a yard sale or some other business for our classified section. Hunter Heathcott and Sherry Holt will also take care of you for those things and they also wear a lot of other hats in circulation and bookkeeping.
Andy Glover and Jordan Ferguson are our graphic artists who build our ads and the majority of our daily pages. Both do a tremendous job in creating our products.
Chris Woodall, Angela Davis and Sam Blalock take care of our advertisers with their marketing needs. The partnerships we create with our businesses is an important part of their marketing plan in a diverse world since we offer print and digital for them.
Once the paper is ready for the production crew, David Stom, our pressroom foreman, takes over and his crew plate the press and print the newspaper. His crew consists of Michael VanDeVenter, RJ Swift and Dennis Cashion and they are also a tremendous asset to the newspaper along with the mail crew. Once the paper is printed, then the mail crew is next in the equation led by Ricky Hale (foreman) with Michal Hughes and Gabriel Waynick. The mailroom gets the paper ready for the post office and the carriers who deliver our paper every day. Our carriers are Melissa Young, Jackie Young, Darlene Stone, Mike Stone and Dave Godar. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Vickie Burkeen and Tony Tinsley who are also vital to our success.
Overall, we’re blessed to have these people making sure you have the best product available every day. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve you and thank you for reading the Murray Ledger & Times.
