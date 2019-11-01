As I was walking about the office the other day, a tune crept its way out of my brain in the form of a whistle. That tune happened to be “Little Drummer Boy.”
Almost immediately, my coworker asked me if I was whistling Christmas songs, and began to talk about how much she loves Christmas and the holiday season. While I am not anti-Christmas in any way or form – it’s easily one of the most heartwarming holidays I can think of – I am a bit fascinated by how much of the calendar the holiday seems to eat up year after year. Even I had been subconsciously celebrating through my song days before Halloween.
It seems Halloween fiends barely have time to dust away their cobweb decor before you see folks already popping Santa up on their roof. The same coworker told me how she had already gotten her tree ready to go, and was wondering if Nov. 1 was too soon to put it up. I joked that it was.
As we were talking about appropriate times to put up trees, another coworker mentioned that she saw more Christmas items than Halloween items out at a local store. It might have just been around my house, but I feel like Christmas season always started in our home right after Thanksgiving, with mom taking the days after the big meal to get the tree up, and to really discuss what everyone wanted for Christmas.
These days, it seems like that question comes sooner, even though we still put the tree up at the same time. As I get older, days seem to move slower, but years faster, and it is hard to fathom that we only have two months left in 2019. If you zoom out a little bit more, two months left in a decade.
I have been getting a good giggle from my friends who work in retail and customer service. They have jokingly been posting memes about how soon they will be stalked by never-ending renditions of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which I am sure we will all be hearing with increasing frequency in the coming weeks.
I can’t remember when the holiday season really began when I was younger, but it seemed to be later in the month than it is these days. Of course, the way we communicate might have changed what it is I see and hear. But it felt like Thanksgiving was its own entire holiday, whereas these days, Thanksgiving feels more like the de-facto first meal of the Christmas season.
In our household, Thanksgiving seems to be a nice pilot-program for the coming Christmas celebration. We get together, eat, play games and then draw names for who will get who what as a gift.
Christmas doesn’t spark that same magic in me that it used to, likely because I am in my 30s, and don’t really feel that joy of waking up on Christmas morning to see what Santa brought me. I also don’t have any kiddos of my own through which I can relive that magic vicariously. Rather, these days Christmas is the best opportunity for me to get help with big ticket items, like new tires or maybe a new washer or dryer.
But I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t something magical about this time of year, something purely nostalgic. And I can hardly blame folks for wanting to celebrate that magic as soon as possible. Just don’t be too bothered if you see some folks rolling their eyes after the 30th iteration of Mariah.
