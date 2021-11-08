My brother Billy and I jump off the school bus and race each other in the rain, free from our day at school. We bound up the steps at the back door into our brick, ranch-style house. I slip out of the dripping raincoat and pull off my mucky boots.
I join my brother in the kitchen as we stand before the open turquoise refrigerator looking for an afternoon snack. With cheese and crackers in hand, I look through the window into our backyard, watching it rain. The walnut finished cabinets encircling the room makes it seem that dusk is upon us.
Walking a few steps from the kitchen into the paneled family room, I tug open the floor-to-ceiling plaid curtains revealing the double sliding glass doors. In the back yard, the concrete bird bath is overflowing as rain continues to pour.
Even with the curtain open the room is dim, so I reach for the gold-embossed table lamps beside the leather couch. I plop into my chair and switch on the TV next to the fireplace to watch Gilligan’s Island.
When the episode ends, I gather my schoolbooks and follow the narrow hallway to my bedroom. With earnest, I begin my homework. The rain stops about 4 o’clock and my brother leaves shortly afterwards, banging his bedroom door. He’s off to the barn behind our house to start his afternoon chores.
At five, I return to the kitchen and set the table for supper. I’ve been learning to cook, taking on the responsibility of getting supper ready for my parents when they come home from work. Tonight, I’ll make cornbread for the first time.
Mom has written our family recipes on index cards to help me learn. I lay chicken breasts in a well-greased casserole dish and soak them in a mushroom soup. I seize the saucepan from the cabinet under the stove and measure water as directed for green beans. I chop an onion, add a chunk of ham hock and a dash of pepper. When the water boils, I drop in the beans and reduce the heat.
Now for the cornbread. From the utility room I grab a short ladder as the kitchen cabinets above the Formica countertops are where we keep the flour. I fetch an egg from the fridge and find a small bowl to mix everything together. With a beaten egg and carefully measured flour and milk, I stir vigorously, careful to get rid of all the lumps. Finally, I add a dash of salt and stir one last time.
The square baking pan we use for cornbread is almost black from years of use. Adding a teaspoon of Crisco I place the pan in the oven that continues to heat. I soon smell the grease. Opening the oven, a bit of smoke wafts towards me, a warning that I’m almost too late. I pour the mixture into the pan and the grease sizzles. I quickly close the oven door.
My parents arrive home and change their clothes, and my brother returns to the house. Everyone comes to the kitchen. Mom pulls out a leftover bowl of cole slaw from the fridge to add to our chicken supper. She brags on my efforts as she drains off excess water, then pours the green beans into a serving bowl. I proudly pull out my cornbread and with dismay notice that it doesn’t have the same color or texture as mom’s.
“What’s happened, Mom?” I ask. “I thought I followed your directions.”
“I don’t know Hon, did you use the corn meal?
I stand there, rethinking my steps. Slowly, I come to realize that I used flour, not corn meal. I had never thought about the difference between the two.
“Well, it’s too late to make something else, so let’s go ahead and try it,” Mom says brightly.
I gulp.
“Okay, but I’m sure Billy and Daddy will laugh,” I respond, embarrassed.
We pass the dishes around and as dad slices into the bread, it crumbles. He doesn’t say anything; just fishes out the larger chunks of bread and plops them on his plate. As we eat, he talks with us about our day at school.
My brother puts a piece of bread on his plate and I hold my breath as he takes a big bite and makes a face. He grabs his iced tea and takes a long drink.
“This tastes like a real dry biscuit.”
My dad smiles and nods in agreement, “Yep, with a little butter and molasses, I think it’ll be all right.”
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County. She is currently working on a commemorative history to celebrate the 2022 Calloway County Bicentennial. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
