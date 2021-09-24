The sting of the blades smacking me in the face, arms, and legs as I ran through the field as fast as my legs could possibly carry me is still with me to this day. I automatically think back to that day every time I walk by a cornfield. It all happened late in the afternoon on a summer day long ago. The weather had been stormy and rainy for most of the day and I hated being cooped up in the house. The lightning stopped, the thunder faded, and then the sun seemed to be trying to poke through the dark clouds.
An unexplainable excitement welled up from inside of me while I sat staring out of my bedroom window. When I saw the sun shining down on the golden tassels of the cornfield across the lonely gravel road, it was as if all nature was laughing in the sunshine. I knew right then and there that I had to find a way to sneak out of the house. Fear of my father’s wrath kept my rear end glued to my spot in front of the window, though.
My mother had ordered me to stay inside for the rest of the day because of the thunderstorms that were predicted to continue to pop up. The mud and rising waters in the creeks around our house were also among the reasons she abruptly rattled off every time I brought up going outside to play. I knew she meant well but I was also 100% certain that she did not understand how important it was for a little boy to get down and dirty in the mud after a good rain.
I sat there longingly looking out the window for another hour. The sun’s rays beamed through dark clouds and danced off of the wet trees and corn. There was only one other house on our gravel road. When I saw our neighbor’s truck splash through the waters of the overflowing creeks on its way up to the highway, I knew that I couldn’t resist the temptation any longer.
Sneaking out meant that I had to make my way out of my bedroom, into the laundry room, and out the back door without my mother noticing. The path was easy enough, but the trick was getting my bike out of the house and riding out of sight before my mother caught me. Once I made it outside, I snuck along the backside of the house and across a swollen creek on a couple of boards.
I was a rambunctious young boy who had snuck out of the house just to ride my bike through the mud puddles when the wind swept through the cornfield beside me. I turned to watch the golden tops of the plants bend and sway with the wind and that’s when my day took a dramatic turn. A brilliant rainbow appeared to rise out of the cornfield as I rode by, but when I saw that the end of the rainbow was on top of a hill through the field I slammed my bike to a stop.
My young brain immediately began thinking about the legendary pot of gold waiting for me at the end of the rainbow. Even at that young age, the story seemed implausible to me. My older brothers had insisted that the leprechaun’s treasure was indeed waiting for the first person to get to the end of a rainbow. They added the small detail that only a redhead could claim the treasure to the legendary tale.
I stood there running my fingers through my bright red hair as I thought about my next move. A huge cornfield was all that stood between me and the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. I briefly weighed the cornfield-based horror stories I had heard before deciding that the reward was worth the risk.
With some trepidation about what might be lurking in the corn, I dropped my bike and stepped cautiously into the corn. The mud was deep in the low-lying edge of the field that had flooded earlier that day, but I trudged onward. I continued to slowly pick my way through the corn until the ground beneath my feet became solid and I picked up the pace.
My journey had taken me deep into the cornfield when I heard a horrible high-pitched sound. It was coming from behind me and seemed to be getting closer. My young mind raced through the horrific tales that I had heard about the creatures that hid in the corn. I took off running as fast as I could. The blades of the corn leaves slashed at my face and arms, but I kept sprinting in the direction of the rainbow. My survival instinct was now driving me forward as much as my desire to find the gold.
I broke out of the corn at the top of the hill. My first thoughts were of the relief that I had escaped the “monster” that was chasing me through the corn, but my mind quickly shifted to my objective. The end of the rainbow and my pot of gold should have been right where I was standing.
There was a barn nearby and a house just beyond that. The end of the rainbow, however, now seemed to be across a landscape of rolling hills and more cornfields. Dejected, I turned back toward my house and briefly stared at the cornfield I had just escaped. There was no way I was going back into that corn! I started toward the highway using the gravel driveway that led to the tiny farmhouse. I walked across the ridge and marveled at how the cornfields seemed to stretch as far as the eye could see.
Corn was a constant in my childhood. It seemed to be everywhere. Along the highways, the country roads, and in just about every field stood corn. Corn does not dominate the landscape of Kentucky the way it once did, but it is still one of the top commodities the state produces.
The amount of land used to grow corn in Kentucky has decreased by more than two-thirds since the 1950s, but Kentucky’s family farms are producing twice as much corn as they once did. Corn in the Commonwealth brought in over $830 million last year and had an economic impact of well over $1.5 billion, while supporting over 30,000 jobs. Kentucky farmers produced a record 254 million bushels of corn last year at an average of 184 bushels per acre. Just a decade ago that average was only 127 bushels per acre.
Corn is obviously used as food and in numerous food products, Kentucky bourbon, and moonshine, but it is found in just about every aspect of our daily lives. Corn is used in common household products like diapers, toothpaste, cosmetics, deodorant, glue, soap, shampoo, and even Windex glass cleaner. The crop is also used in batteries, paper products, spark plugs, tires, running shoes, fuel and plastics. A movement toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly products has increased research into different uses for crops like corn.
No other crop can match the magic and drama of corn. From some Native American culture’s belief that corn was a deity or a gift from the creator to tales like the magical story told in the popular movie “Field of Dreams,” corn has long been a source of mystical stories as well as being a dietary staple. That is one of the reasons that corn mazes have become a popular fall diversion today.
I still get a sense of mystery whenever I look into a field of full-grown corn. Almost anything could be hiding among the tall stalks. My experience as a little red-headed boy running through that cornfield to find a pot of gold comes flooding back in my mind whenever I am around a cornfield. There’s nothing quite like watching the wind sweep over the corn and all nature laughing in the sunshine.
